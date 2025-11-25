Where UNC Stands After Week 13 Loss to Duke
The North Carolina Tar Heels' aspirations in qualifying for bowl eligibility came to an end after losing to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night.
The defeat officially eliminated the Tar Heels from postseason play, which is a massive disappointment. Bill Belichick was hired as the team's head coach this past offseason.
Last season, North Carolina finished with an 8-4 record and qualified for the Fenway Bowl, where it fell to the Connecticut Huskies. Fast forward to the present day, and the Tar Heels are 4-7 and, as mentioned, will not feature in a bowl game this season.
It is even more disappointing when considering that North Carolina had qualified for a bowl game in each of the last six seasons under Mack Brown before his dismissal at the conclusion of last season.
Despite that modest level of success, the Tar Heels felt that it was time to move on from the veteran head coach, and turning their attention to Belichick. North Carolina signed the 73-year-old head coach with a five-year contract that surpassed $10 million annually.
Safe to say that decision could end up being a disaster and a short-lived proposition if Belichick fails to lead this team to anything meaningful in 2026.
With all that being said, here is where the Tar Heels stand in the ACC heading into the final week of the regular season with North Carolina State on tap.
Where are the Tar Heels in the ACC Standings?
North Carolina has not been in contention for the ACC for multiple weeks now, as the Tar Heels suffered three consecutive losses in the middle of the season. Dating back to that stretch, North Carolina has lost six of eight games, which is all you need to know about the Tar Heels' campaign.
Entering Week 14, North Carolina sits in 13th place in the ACC with an overall record of 4-7 and an in-conference record of 2-5. At the moment, the Tar Heels are behind Stanford, North Carolina State, and California. All those teams do not have the financial investments that North Carolina has put into the football program.
It has been a colossal failure on all fronts for the Tar Heels in 2025, and all that is left on the line now is pride and honor against another rival. Other than that, North Carolina has nothing to play for, as the postseason is no longer a possibility for the Tar Heels.
