UNC Coach Courtney Banghart’s Year-by-Year Results in Chapel Hill
Courtney Banghart began her head coaching career at the University of Princeton. Her record finished 7-23, a 23 percent win percentage. The next season, Banghart finished winning exactly 50 percent of the scheduled contests — concluding the 2008-2009 season with a 14-14 win-loss ratio. However, since those two slow starts to Banghart's new adventure, the now-UNC head coach (except the 2016-2017 campaign), all of the final records pop out on paper.
During the 2014-2015 season, Banghart led Princeton to a 31-1 record, finishing 13th in the AP Poll and winning the regular-season championship. Although this was one of the many reasons Banghart was desired by North Carolina when it was time for a coaching change, someone who has proven the ability to win at the highest level (even if it was in the Ivy League). Banghart's last season leading the Tigers came during the 2018-2019 season, completing the year with 22-10.
The arrival of Banghart has changed the UNC women's basketball program, making the NCAA Tournament five out of the six seasons so far. And the 2025-2026 campaign has high expectations, too, bringing in a bunch of new faces such as the freshmen (Taliyah Henderson, Nyla Brooks, Taisaa Querioz and Liza Astakhova ), transfers (Nyla Harris and Elina Aarnisalo), then of course, the newcomers (Lanie Grant, Indya Nivar, Jordan Zubich, Ciera Toomey and others).
Here is a look at the first six seasons of Banghart's UNC coaching career, detailing the leading scorers and notable stats worth sharing.
2019-2020
Taylor Koenen scored 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Koenen led the way during Banghart's first season in Chapel Hill. Koenen was followed by Janelle Bailey (14.5), Shayla Bennet (13.3), Madinah Muhmmad (12.6) and Malu Tshitenge (10.5). Banghart's first squad scored 73.1 points per game, grabbed 39.9 rebounds and shared the ball fairly well with 13.9 assists. per contest.
2020-2021
Bailey scored, took over the scoring responsibilities, and notched an average of 13.6 points, followed by 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The three others behind Bailey who joined the double-digit column were Stephanie Watts (12), Petra Holesinska (11.9), and Deja Kelly (11). UNC this season capped off scoring 74.7 points, along with 43.2 rebounds and 15.1 assists. In addition, shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from the three-point line.
2021-2022
Kelly, with 16.5 points, emerged as the next player in the totem pole to carve a path in Chapel Hill (before eventually transferring to Oregon to finish her collegiate career). Alyssa Ustby, who just finished her time as a Tar Heel last year, scored 12.9 points plus reeled in 8.7 rebounds and passed 2.3 assists. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 10.8 points, the roster overall totaled 73.7 points, 43.3 rebounds and 13.9 assists.
2022-2023
Same as the season prior, Kelly continued with the 16.5 point scoring average, but Todd-Williams raised the roof with 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Utsby's average went up as well, with 13.2 points per game, almost averaging a double-double with 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, respectively. However, this was a low-scoring Tar Heel team that mustered 68.9 points throughout the season. The rebounding numbers dropped, too, with the outcome circling 37.5. And to make things harder, Banghart's team had 14.5 turnovers.
2023-2024
In the last year of the Kelly era, she had 16.3 points per contest, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists — shooting 34.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the three-point line. Utsby's number went down a bit to 12.5 points, but the rebounds increased to 9.5 as well as the assists to 3.6. Lex Donarski emerged as a key player, scoring 10.5 points — converting 35.7 percent of her shots from the field and 33.0 percent from deep.
2024-2025
Last season, Banghart's squad finished the campaign with a loss to the Duke Blue Devils during the Sweet 16 round. North Carolina, as a three-seed, started as one of the NCAAT hosts, playing the first two games of the tourney in Chapel Hill inside the Carmichael Arena. Ustby, Gakdeng, and Donarski reached double-digits as the team scored 70.9 points in all, accompanied by 38.9 points and 14.3 assists.
North Carolina's trend has been on the rise over the past few years, and with Banghart's familiarity with the program only continuing to grow, the expectations are set high.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!