Caleb Wilson's Draft Stock Continues to Rise

The North Carolina Tar Heels have jumped out a 7-1 start, which includes wins over the Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats. Much of that success has been attributed with Caleb Wilson's incredible start to his collegiate career.

In eight games, Wilson is averaging 19.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. His three-point shooting does leave room for improvement, as he is shooting 20 percent from beyond the arc. However, that will improve as he continues to develop and refine his skill set.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported that Wilson is viewed as the fourth-best player in the upcoming draft class behind Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer.

Vecenie's Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"The numbers would say that Wilson should probably be in contention with the top trio, but scouts haven't placed him there yet because of some concerns about his finishing and defense," Vecenie wrote.

General Observations

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Wilson struggled mightily against Kentucky on Tuesday night, shooting 5-of-19 from the field for 15 points. However, the freshman forward also recorded 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in the Tar Heels' 67-64 victory at Rupp Arena.

Following the win, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Wilson's performance during his postgame press conference.

"Caleb is not just a scorer. He's a dude," Davis said. "This guy can score. He's an elite passer. He led our team in assists. More teams are now loading up on him now—double-teaming him, trying to make him a passer. That actually benefits us because he is such an elite passer."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

That is what makes Wilson such a compelling prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft . His ability to make an impact on the game in a multitude of ways, while his shot is not falling, is very impressive for a freshman. Most young players continue to force up low-percentage shots, desperately looking for a spark to jumpstart their offensive production. Wilson understands that scoring is not the end-all be-all, which shows his maturity and basketball IQ.

His second effort and willingness to defend the basket are aspects that will translate to the next level. It has only been eight games into his career, so there will be ebbs and flows to his production. Despite his struggles against Kentucky, Wilson recognizes what he has to improve on.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) and forward Andrija Jelavic (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"It’s just something I have to figure out," Wilson said. "I missed shots today that I should not have missed. I’m not really tripping off of it, but just knowing where the stuff is coming from, watching more film to prepare, and just having my teammates communicate with me.”

Wilson may end up being boxed out by the trio of players mentioned, but he should be considered a lock to be selected among the top five picks in the upcoming draft if he declares in a few months. Until then, the former five-star recruit will continue to improve in hopes of helping his team orchestrate a deep run in the NCAA tournament in March.

