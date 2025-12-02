Caleb Wilson Earns High Praise from Hubert Davis
Caleb Wilson has quickly established himself as one of the best players in college basketball. Despite being a freshman, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward leads his team in points (19.9 per game) and rebounds (9.9 per game).
It is safe to say that the North Carolina Tar Heels are lucky to have the former five-star recruit on their roster. In addition to being incredibly productive on the stat sheet, Wilson has been highly efficient while being a defensive disruptor.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis explained how Wilson has had to adjust to increased attention from opposing teams.
Davis' Thoughts
- "It's definitely changed throughout each game," Davis said. "The first time that he was doubled was against St. Bonaventure. And then obviously Michigan State was loaded towards him when he was trying to attack the basket. He was still able to get there pretty much as well."
- "Caleb adjusting to that and understanding opportunities for him to score, but also to get two on the ball and be able to facilitate and hit open teammates," Davis continued. "The great thing about Caleb is, yeah, he can score, but he's also a gifted passer and a willing passer as well. So that's good for us."
Because the Tar Heels' offense has sputtered at times this season, there is an inclination for Wilson to put more pressure on himself to score. Additionally, as the most talented player on the team, it can become a tendency to press and force ill-advised shots. Davis was asked about this, but quickly shot that down, noting that Wilson wants what is best for the team.
- "No, I don't think so. Caleb, he's a competitor. He wants to win. He wants his team to be successful. And on both ends of the floor, he'll do whatever he needs to do to put us in a position to be successful. That word is nowhere near Caleb in any form or fashion."
Wilson is not a typical freshman who only worries about his offensive production and numbers on the stat sheet. He contributes on both ends of the floor, which shows his understanding and intellect of the game.
There are other variables, including talent, but what raises the ceiling and potential for any player in any sport is their maturity and situational awareness.
Wilson possesses both traits, and if he continues to understand that, he could be the reason the Tar Heels make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
