Evaluating the Jarin Stevenson Addition to Date

Jarin Stevenson's game has never featured elite offensive production, and that has continued to be the case during his brief stint in Chapel Hill. The North Carolina Tar Heels' forward is averaging 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three-point range.

Although the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward does not offer an abundance of offensive pedigree, Stevenson does exude an elite level of physicality and defense. North Carolina's frontcourt, consisting of Stevenson, Henri Veesaar, and Caleb Wilson , has been a daunting task for opposing offenses to break through in the paint.

Physicality and defense have always been aspects head coach Hubert Davis values in his team's structures, and he explained the importance of those two things following the win over Georgetown.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"One of the things that I've said to them over and over again: there's no way, there's no route, there's no road other than being able to be tough on both ends of the floor," Davis said. "We've identified that when a ball goes up in the air, or it's on the ground, we've got to be physical and tough enough that it's always all UNC."

"The physicality, even on the offensive end, to be able to set screens, come off screens, some patience, to be able to take the ball, be able to score, get to the free throw line, knock down free throws, make the extra pass," Davis continued.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) block the shot of Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"When I say there's no road, no route, no other way in order for us to be successful, we've got to be a great defensive team and a great rebounding team," Davis concluded. "You can't do that without being physical."

"And so, with the physicality, how are we [going to] respond in a way that we did, specifically in the second half, to hold them to just 10 points in the paint, zero fast break points, I thought was huge," Davis continued. "And so again, I thought our defense, 22% in the second half versus a really good Georgetown team, and how we out rebounded them as well–I'm really happy about that."

With so many options on the offensive side of the court, it is not a necessity for Stevenson to score 10+ points every game. Instead, the junior forward is asked to set the tone on the defensive end of the court. His willingness to switch on guards and smaller players has benefitted the Tar Heels greatly.

Grade: B-

