Grading North Carolina's Starting Lineup vs. Kentucky
In this story:
Assessing the North Carolina Tar Heels' starting lineup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday was an interesting exercise because it was a mixed-bag performance by that unit. Although the Tar Heels got the win, which is the most important stat of the game, there were several players who performed well below their standards.
On the other hand, there were a couple of standout performances that turned out to be the main differences in the contest.
Here are the grades for each player in the starting lineup.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line: 17 points and 10 rebounds
It is safe to say that the Tar Heels would not have won Tuesday if it were not for Veesaar's effort and production in the second half. It took a bit for Veesaar to find his footing in the game, but once he became the focal point of the offense, he began to impose his will in the paint.
He was the best player on both offense and defense on Tuesday night and was the overwhelming reason North Carolina improved to 7-1.
Grade: A-
Caleb Wilson
Stat line: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks
Wilson's impact was not on the offensive side of the ball. He struggled from the floor shooting 5-of-19 from the field, but he made up for it in the rebounding and defensive departments.
His second effort for loose balls and rebounds was key in producing multiple stops in a row against Kentucky's offense. Although it was not his best shooting performance, the freshman forward still made a huge impact on the game.
Grade: B
Luka Bogavac
Stat line: 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists
Bogavac was not efficient from the field, but he did shoot 50 percent from beyond the arc. Multiple of those threes came in crunch time with the Tar Heels desperate for a basket.
If it were not for those timely made shots, the Tar Heels probably suffer a slow and painful loss.
Grade: B
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block
At this point, Stevenson's role is clear and to the point: be a disruptor and make manageable shots that are created by teammates.
That's exactly what the former Alabama forward did on Tuesday night, totaling two steals and one block, while adding five points on the offensive end.
Grade: B-
Kyan Evans
Stat line: 2 points and 1 assist
After making the first shot of the game, Evans was a non-factor. The former Colorado State guard would not score another point and recorded one assist.
His lack of involvement and impact led him to only playing 16 minutes. He lost minutes to multiple bench players, which turned out to be the right decision from head coach Hubert Davis.
Grade: C-
