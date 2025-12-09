How UNC Shut Down Georgetown’s Offense, per Hubert Davis

Defense wins championships has been a mantra in sports for several decades now, and the North Carolina Tar Heels take that to another level with how their roster is constructed this season. They improved their record to 8-1 after soundly defeating the Georgetown Hoyas 81-61 on Sunday evening at the Dean E. Smith Center.

For the second consecutive game, North Carolina held its opponent to a sub-45 field-goal percentage . Last Tuesday, the Kentucky Wildcats went 23-of-53 from the field (43.4 percent). On Sunday, Georgetown went 24-of-72 from the field (33.3 percent), which prevented the Hoyas from clawing their way back into the game after falling behind by 15 in the second half.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained how North Carolina's length and ability to switch on multiple ball screens allow the Tar Heels to suffocate opponents' ability to score.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Well, one of the things defensively, specifically in this game, we switch one through four," Davis said. "So, like when you're switching defenses, you switch to take away. And so, what it basically comes down to is, I felt in the first half we didn't do as good a job as we should have. But I thought in the second half we made them more of an isolation one on one team, less ball movement."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Luka Bogavac (44) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Maybe took some things, some rhythm from them on the offensive end," Davis continued. "But I felt like our defense, specifically in the second half, all of our switches really took them out of their actions and out of their plays and made them more iso-oriented. And that was good news for us and bad news for them."

After falling behind by 15 at the 13-minute mark in the second half, the Hoyas orchestrated a swift 7-0 spurt, trimming the deficit to eight. However, the Tar Heels closed off the faucet and locked down KJ Lewis and Malik Mack. Davis explained what the mindset is in those types of situations.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"You talked about, have we learned? I think that's something that we're learning is that you continue to have to execute," Davis said. "One of the things that we always talk about in the huddle is four-minute stretches. Obviously, the time out's usually every four minutes and let's cut the games in the halves and four-minute segments and say we've [got to] win it."

Dean Smith Center | Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

"Let's raise the level of attention to detail, will and want to, effort," Davis continued. "Let's make sure we win these four minutes, but it starts defensively and rebounding the basketball. Not having those times where you take your foot off the gas and just continue to finish the race. And I think earlier when we have done that, we–we're getting better at it and I thought we did a really good job tonight. Just stay the course and continue to get stronger throughout the second half."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !