Fans Vent Frustration at Belichick, UNC After Wake Forest Defeat
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - North Carolina's two-game winning streak comes to an end after it loses to Wake Forest by a score of 28-12.
The Tar Heels' offense sputters once again as it was held to under 300 yards of total offense and failed to score a touchdown for the first time all season.
Social media had a lot to say about the game and here are some of the reactions.
Wake Forest Scores one of the Most Touchdowns You Will Ever See
Wake Forest got on the board first in this game, and it was something you are more likely to see in a comedy movie.
Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford took off on a designed quarterback keeper but lost control of the football when he was tackled. Although North Carolina had a chance to recover the fumble, the Tar Heels were unable to secure it.
Instead, Wake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez alertly picked up the loose ball and raced 50 yards for a touchdown, giving the Demon Deacons an early advantage on a wild and memorable play.
On the previous two plays, Khmori House missed a routine tackle for loss in the backfield on third down, allowing North Carolina to convert for a first down. He then failed to finish a sack, which set up a near-big play through the air. The pass was nearly hauled in for significant yardage, but the receiver ultimately dropped the ball.
Fans in the North Carolina section, along with members of the media, were left stunned by the sequence. Was it improvisation? Was it magic? Was the play even designed that way? No one seemed to have an answer in the chaotic aftermath.
Two Questionable Decisions by the Coaching Staff
Few coaching staffs have faced more scrutiny than the group led by Bill Belichick at North Carolina. The criticism—including numerous articles on this site—has often been justified.
Bill Belichick has been criticized for how the program has been run, and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has been the punching bag for many UNC fans. The one saving grace is Belichick's son, Steve, who has done a great job as the defensive playcaller.
This game was no different, as there were two very boneheaded coaching decisions that were made by the staff.
The first questionable decision came in the red zone when North Carolina attempted a failed double pass on second down. That play turned out to be a costly one, as it was unnecessary in that situation and left the team facing third and long. The mistake proved even more expensive when, two plays later, Rece Verhoff’s field goal attempt was blocked.
Later in the quarter, an illegal shift penalty was called on Wake, which would have brought them back to the 18-yard line. However, Belichick declined the penalty. That led to a 12-yard touchdown run by Demond Claiborne on the next play.
