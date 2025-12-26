Latest North Carolina Football News and Notes

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has had a hectic start to the offseason, which is a partial product of how the season transpired. In Bill Belichick's first year as North Carolina's head coach, the Tar Heels went 4-8 and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Here is the run through of North Carolina's offseason developments that will shape the 2026 season.

National Signing Day

The Tar Heels' 2026 recruiting class was ranked as the 12th-best group in the country. Belichick spoke on the process during National Signing Day in November.

"This is really our first recruiting class," Belichick said. "Last year, [my arrival] was after the signing day, so it was a completely different situation, procedure, and process. So, this was really a very long process."

"It's a big class, and we're excited about the players that have signed and committed here," Belichick said. "They will be a foundation for our program. They represent, really the values that we stand for, at least the way we feel at this time. That’s why we recruited those players, and it really transcends the entire football team."

"We signed one quarterback, one running back, but in other positions — receiver, tight end, offensive-defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, a kicker and a punter — it’s a pretty balanced class," Belichick concluded.

Transfer Portal Fallout

North Carolina has lost several players to the transfer portal this offseason. The portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but student-athletes have the opportunity to announce their departures prior to that date.

This has put the Tar Heels in a real bind, losing multiple key starters from this season, which has created challenges for general manager Michael Lombardi.

So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is in the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi said. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January.”

Offensive Coordinator Changes

After a lackluster offensive campaign, Belichick made a significant coaching change, firing offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

North Carolina quickly identified potential candidates for the vacancy, landing on Bobby Petrino as the next offensive coordinator for the football program.

