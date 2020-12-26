2022 Cornerback Tayon Holloway Commits to Tar Heels

North Carolina coach Mack Brown was able to celebrate Christmas the same way he’s celebrated much of the past year—with a win on the recruiting trail.

The Tar Heels added the second member to their class of 2022 when cornerback Tayon Holloway committed to North Carolina. Holloway announced the decision on Twitter on Christmas Day, choosing Carolina over a final six that also included Virginia Tech, Florida State, Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Holloway had more than a dozen scholarship offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Oregon. He made his cut to six in late November.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is projected as a cornerback, but he also played wide receiver and wildcat quarterback in high school at Virginia Beach’s Green Run. He caught 69 passes for 814 yards and earned honorable mention all-state honors in 2019.

Holloway also competed on the school’s track team, competing in the long jump.

Holloway joins Tychaun Chapman, a wide receiver out of Princess Anne, as recruiting wins in the Virginia Tidewater area for the Tar Heels. UNC also has Princess Anne’s Tony Grimes, a cornerback who came to Carolina early and is a key contributor in the secondary for this year’s team.

The recruiting success is attributable to former Tar Heel and NFL defensive back Dre Bly, who now coaches defensive backs for the Tar Heels and hails from the area. After landing two recruits from the region from 2011 to 2017, the Tar Heels have landed as many since National Signing Day earlier this month.