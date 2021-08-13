Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Search

UNC Lineman Asim Richards: "We're Gonna Get Sam Howell That Heisman"

Returning starter ready to return to experienced, improving line
Author:
Publish date:

Asim Richards is one of five players with starting experience who return to the offensive line in 2021. Richards played in nine games as a true freshman, then started 11 of 12 games in 2020. Now headed into his third season on the line, Richards and the line are ready to be a strength of a Tar Heels team that has high expectations.

“There’s no difference (from last year) really,” he said. “We just have a lot more people that can come in and contribute. The different thing for me is just working on staying square and placing hands. For the team in general, we have the goal we want to win every game. That’s it.”

Richards says things are coming more naturally to him.

“Last year was a real learning experience for me,” he said. “I just needed to work on staying square with my sets, my placements, keep hands on people, just playing without thinking. That’s coming to me more. The game is slowing down for me so I can play faster without thinking so much.”

Sam Howell has high expectations as well, including being on the short list of Heisman contenders. The line will be tasked with protecting him and his chances to bring home the award hardware.

“It’s no pressure, honestly,” he said. “Just go in and do your job. It’s Sam, so he’s going to do his thing. We just block more. We’ve been doing that for the past year. We’re going to do it this year as well.”

Richards is buying into the expectations for the offense and has set a high goal.

“If we do what we do, we won’t have that much pressure on us,” he said. “We know what we can do. I don’t really feel it. I know the team doesn’t really feel it. We’re going to play, have a good year for everybody, and we’re going to get Sam that Heisman.”

asim_richards-610d76b642a692353ebb8e99_Aug_06_2021_18_14_19
Football

UNC Lineman Asim Richards: "We're Gonna Get Sam Howell That Heisman"

USATSI_16502485
Other Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medal Count Wrap-Up and the Gold Medal Race

trey_morrison-610d735842a692353ebb8e94_Aug_06_2021_17_53_12
Football

UNC DB Trey Morrison on the Pass Rush: Them Doing Them Will Help Us Do Us

Mack Brown - Postgame (NC State)
Football

Mack Brown The Communicator

murphy-611010f5c398f967360d78df_Aug_08_2021_17_19_32
Football

UNC's Myles Murphy: Beating Offensive Lineman a "Wonderful Feeling"

des_evans-61100ffa42a692353ebb901c_Aug_08_2021_17_15_50
Football

Added Bulk Should Help UNC's Desmond Evans

howell_1-610d7fd542a692353ebb8ea7_Aug_06_2021_18_33_35
Football

Sam Howell Listed as a Heisman Favorite

USATSI_15271403_168388396_lowres
Football

UNC Named Betting Favorite in ACC Coastal