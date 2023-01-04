Skip to main content
Asim Richards to leave UNC; enter NFL Draft

Asim Richards to leave UNC; enter NFL Draft

The senior left tackle will forego his extra year of eligibility and pursue a pro career.

Senior left tackle Asim Richards will leave UNC and enter the NFL Draft, according to Inside Carolina

The 6-4.5, 315-pound lineman from Philadelphia started three seasons for the Tar Heels, blocking for both Sam Howell and Drake Maye. Richards still had an extra year of eligibility. 

He started all 14 games in his senior season and earned third-team All-ACC honors for the first time. 

Throughout his career, Richards played a total of 1,049 snaps, allowing only three sacks, two quarterback hits and 16 hurries in 666 pass-blocking reps. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He was a bright spot on an offensive line that gave up the third-most sacks (40) in the ACC during the 2022 season, and Richards will join Ed Montilus as the second confirmed starting lineman to not return for next season. 

Richards recently accepted an invitation to and will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 4. 

USATSI_19497548
Basketball

Why UNC fans should be excited for 2024 four-star James Brown

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19699478
Basketball

2024 four-star James Brown commits to UNC

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19213696 (1)
Basketball

Foul trouble dooms UNC in its third straight loss against Virginia Tech

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19699514
Basketball

Takeaways from the Tar Heels' 74-76 loss to Pitt

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19424325
Football

FSU transfer Amari Gainer commits to UNC

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19667186
Basketball

UNC vs Pitt Preview

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19213696 (1)
Basketball

UNC vs. Florida State Preview

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19590933
Basketball

2024 five-star Elliot Cadeau commits to UNC

By Asheebo Rojas