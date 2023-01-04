Senior left tackle Asim Richards will leave UNC and enter the NFL Draft, according to Inside Carolina.

The 6-4.5, 315-pound lineman from Philadelphia started three seasons for the Tar Heels, blocking for both Sam Howell and Drake Maye. Richards still had an extra year of eligibility.

He started all 14 games in his senior season and earned third-team All-ACC honors for the first time.

Throughout his career, Richards played a total of 1,049 snaps, allowing only three sacks, two quarterback hits and 16 hurries in 666 pass-blocking reps.

He was a bright spot on an offensive line that gave up the third-most sacks (40) in the ACC during the 2022 season, and Richards will join Ed Montilus as the second confirmed starting lineman to not return for next season.

Richards recently accepted an invitation to and will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 4.