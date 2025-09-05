Bill Belichick Lets Past Affect the Present
Once upon a time, Bill Belichick was the head coach of the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to six Super Bowls with the help of quarterback Tom Brady. The Tar Heels, last December, were able to snag the 73-year-old and have him as their next leader of the program, right after Mack Brown's second stint ended, where he was fired.
However, the history of Belichick and Patriots' owner Robert Kraft has begun to surface. Why? UNC's head coach has decided not to allow scouts belonging to New England to be anywhere near the team inside Kenan Stadium or at practices, making the life of his former organization harder.
Belichick is letting his past affect the present, and it does not make the program or the university look good in any way. If anything, it only tarnishes the reputation and, more importantly, the brand North Carolina holds. How does the team move forward? How will UNC be able to provide opportunities for its players who have NFL skills?
Yes, it's just one team; however, this team may be the only one out of the 32 franchises to be looking at such a player for its roster — that can make or break a player's career. This decision makes the system harder for New England to navigate around the program, all because of a feud that did not even take place in 2025.
The Removal of Patriots’ Scouts Does Not Bode Well for the Future
As time progresses, whatever happens over the next few months will be the result of Coach Belichick's decision to remove access for scouts of the Patriots. Nonetheless, it does not have a direct impact on what occurs on the field for the Tar Heels this season, but rather creates "outside noise" that their head coach likes to reference at times.
Interestingly enough, Kraft wants to place a statue of Coach Belichick right beside Brady's outside of Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots. The two have served as big contributors to the franchise's success despite the debate of whether it was Brady's skills at quarterback or Coach Belichick's coaching job that led to multiple Super Bowl rings.
At the end of the day, it's weird; it's messy, and it alters the way one NFL team goes about gaining insight into UNC's squad.
