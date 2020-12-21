Chazz Surratt Heads for NFL, Opts Out of Bowl

Shortly after wide receiver Dyami Brown and running back Michael Carter declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Orange Bowl, the explosive Tar Heel offensive stars were joined by a defensive standout.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt also announced he was forgoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the NFL Draft on Monday. Surratt will opt out of the Orange Bowl to begin preparations for the draft process.

Surratt posted an emotional message on social media, thanking former UNC head coach Larry Fedora "for giving me the opportunity to attend this prestigious university" and Mack Brown "for believing in me."

"You gave me the shot to pursue my dreams from the defensive side of the ball," Surratt wrote to Brown. "You changed my life by giving me that chance."

Surratt also thanked UNC's defensive coordinators, assistants, teammates and fans before announcing "After thoughtful consideration, I will forego the bowl game to pursue my dream and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Surratt arrived at UNC as a highly recruited quarterback, but he struggled with injuries in his first two years under Fedora. Following the coaching change, he remained with the team but made the bold move to defense, learning the linebacker position.

Surratt quickly ascended to the starting spot and led the team in tackles in 2020, getting named first-team All-ACC. He continued his strong play in the middle of the Carolina defense this season.

Sophomore Eugene Asante, listed behind Surratt at inside linebacker on the depth chart, will likely replace him for the bowl game. Samuel had 17 tackles, half a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in limited time this season.