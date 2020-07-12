Four-Star DE George Wilson Announces Commitment to South Carolina

Highly recruited, and Virginia native, George Wilson has announced his program of choice, South Carolina Gamecocks.

Wilson becomes the program's top ranked player.

"Im ready to enjoy the college life and put in work. When I get there i'm going to get it done."

Just offered last May by North Carolina, the 6-foot-5, 214 pound Wilson had only played football his junior year in 2019; he's been playing varsity at Green Run High since his freshman year. The dual athlete has been able to catch the eye of multiple top collegiate programs with speed, height, and the ability to line-up in multiple positions.

All Tar Heels Evaluation by Jonah Lossiah,

He's very long, and you can see where he has the stature of a basketball player. He needs to work on several mechanics to be great at the next level, but he quickly passes the eye test.

He is listed as a weak-side defensive end, but he could absolutely line up as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in college. He mostly rushes out of a two-point stance, and so the transition would not be surprising. Obviously, outside runs fit and pass coverage schemes that would need to be learned to make that a reality. However, Wilson possesses many of those attributes that you simply can't teach.

