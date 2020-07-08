Four-Star DE George Wilson Announces Commitment Day

The recent commitment of Tony Grimes has North Carolina rejoicing. Highly recruited, and fellow Virginia native, George Wilson will be announcing his decision July 12th at 4 pm. Can North Carolina keep the hot streak going?

The Virginia Beach native is choosing from four of the following programs, Arizona State, South Carolina, Penn State and North Carolina.

Just offered last May, the 6-foot-5, 214 pound Wilson had only played football his junior year in 2019; he's been playing varsity at Green Run High since his freshman year. The dual athlete has been able to catch the eye of multiple top collegiate programs with speed, height, and the ability to line-up in multiply positions.

UNC's 2021 class is currently ranked fourth in the nation and second in the ACC behind Clemson with 16 commitments. In addition to Grimes joining the star-studded team, UNC has topped Tennessee for the third-highest class ranking and within a short distance of the top spot in the ACC. If Wilson commits to UNC, Brown, and company will be ranked second in recruiting overall, but will have the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

All Tar Heels Evaluation by Jonah Lossiah,

He's very long, and you can see where he has the stature of a basketball player. He needs to work on several mechanics to be great at the next level, but he quickly passes the eye test.

He is listed as a weak-side defensive end, but he could absolutely line up as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in college. He mostly rushes out of a two-point stance, and so the transition would not be surprising. Obviously, outside runs fit and pass coverage schemes that would need to be learned to make that a reality. However, Wilson possesses many of those attributes that you simply can't teach.

Can Dre Bly do it again for the Tidewater Tar Heels?

