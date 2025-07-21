Is Undefeated Start Possible For UNC Before Hosting Clemson?
In Bill Belichick’s first season, North Carolina could be hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for its home matchup with Clemson on Oct. 4.
It may sound optimistic, but UNC fans have plenty of reasons to be cautious. Despite reaching a bowl game for the sixth consecutive year, the Tar Heels are coming off their second losing season after finishing 6-7, ultimately leading to Mack Brown’s dismissal. It also marked the third time in the last four seasons that UNC finished .500 or worse in ACC play.
To make matters worse, the Tar Heels return fewer starters than they did a year ago as they only return seven starters from 2024. On top of that, people are wondering if the Belichick experiment will work.
However, looking at the road ahead for North Carolina, there are some great reasons why Tar Heels fans should be optimistic heading into the game against Clemson.
UNC has a favorable schedule, a seasoned coaching staff and utilized the transfer portal to cancel out its weaknesses.
There will be four games that will be played before North Carolina takes on Clemson at Kenan Stadium.
The first game will be against TCU on Labor Day in Chapel Hill.
This will be the toughest of UNC’s first four games as the Horned Frogs are coming off of a successful 9-4 season that concluded with a 34-3 victory over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl
TCU returns Josh Hoover, one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. Hoover totaled nearly 4,000 yards through the air and tossed 27 touchdowns last season. The Horned Frogs also return three starters on the offensive line and have one of the best linebacker units with Devean Deal, Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obiazor.
Still, the matchup is a winnable one. The game is at home, and both teams are relatively even on paper. In what could be a close battle, home-field advantage could make all the difference.
The next three games leading into ACC play should favor UNC. The Tar Heels visit Charlotte on Sept. 6, return home to face Richmond on Sept. 13, and then travel to UCF on Sept. 20.
UNC is expected to go 3-0 during this stretch. Charlotte (5-7) and UCF (4-8) are both coming off losing seasons, and Richmond is an FCS opponent. If the Tar Heels can take care of business, they could realistically enter their Oct. 4 showdown with Clemson at 4-0.
What further fuels hope is the experience on the coaching staff, which was put in place by Belichick that not only have the credentials to do so but are respected across the coaching ranks.
Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who is entering his third season at UNC, was retained by Belichick. The two share NFL roots and a common vision — to mold the program into a “33rd NFL team,” where playing at North Carolina becomes a fast track to the pros.
Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, will be the defensive coordinator and was the main defensive play caller for his father at the Patriots from 2020-2023. He spent last season as the defensive coordinator for Washington where had success.
The younger Belichick greatly improved Washington’s defense as it went from 117th in the country in 2023 to the second best in the country, only allowing 166.5 yards through the air. In terms of total defense, the Huskies went from being 96th in total defense to 28th.
It also helps that you brought in experienced yet talented players via the transfer portal, including Gio Lopez from South Alabama, who was one of the best freshman quarterbacks in the country last season.
Is it likely that College GameDay rolls into Chapel Hill on Oct. 4? Maybe not. But if UNC can start 4-0 and host a Clemson team ranked in the top 10, it’s not a far-fetched scenario.
With an all-time great coach on the sideline, a retooled roster, and a favorable early schedule, the stars just might align for one of the biggest college football moments in recent UNC history.