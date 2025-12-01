Top Takeaways from North Carolina's Loss to NC State
Saturday's loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack was the final nail in the coffin for the North Carolina Tar Heels' tumultuous 2025 season. The defeat justified some of the doubts cast on head coach Bill Belichick's ability to elevate North Carolina's program.
The Tar Heels ended their season with a 4-8 and 14th in the ACC standings while snapping a six-year streak of playing in a bowl game. Additionally, North Carolina ended its season, losing three consecutive games.
With that being said, here are some takeaways and reactions to the Tar Heels' blowout loss on Saturday night in the season finale.
Belichick's Name and Pedigree Does Not Matter Anymore
The 73-year-old head coach has been known for his defensive scheme, which has caused issues for multiple NFL quarterbacks and teams over the years. That time has seemed to pass, as North Carolina State's offense ran circles around the Tar Heels' defense.
In the first half, the Wolfpack scored 28 points, including on all four offensive possessions during that span. North Carolina State totaled 271 yards of offense in the first two quarters as well.
Hiring Belichick leaped the Tar Heels into national talk and penciled in as a bowl contender, but those expectations were not met. Instead, North Carolina has been one of the worst teams in the country and failed to qualify for postseason play.
Gio Lopez's Injury Marred an Impressive Performance
The third-year starting quarterback completed 11-of-16 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown before exiting with a leg injury early in the second half. Up to that point, Lopez had illustrated good movement and precise accuracy. His stat line and production could have been more impressive if the receivers had not dropped multiple passes in the first half.
Nevertheless, Lopez's season, and possibly career as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback, came to an unfortunate end on Saturday.
North Carolina was Dominated at the Point of Attack
The battle at the line of scrimmage was clearly won by North Carolina State, as the Wolfpack ran for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 42 carries. Defensively, North Carolina State totaled four sacks, which derailed the Tar Heels several times in the first half. That was monumental, as North Carolina was playing catch-up for the entire first two quarters.
It was a physical mismatch on both sides of the ball, and a Belichick-coached team would never surrender that type of output.
