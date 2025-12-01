All Tar Heels

Top Takeaways from North Carolina's Loss to NC State

Here are several takeaways from the Tar Heels' loss to NC State in the season finale on Saturday.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) runs with the ball guarded by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (15) during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) runs with the ball guarded by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (15) during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack was the final nail in the coffin for the North Carolina Tar Heels' tumultuous 2025 season. The defeat justified some of the doubts cast on head coach Bill Belichick's ability to elevate North Carolina's program.

The Tar Heels ended their season with a 4-8 and 14th in the ACC standings while snapping a six-year streak of playing in a bowl game. Additionally, North Carolina ended its season, losing three consecutive games.

With that being said, here are some takeaways and reactions to the Tar Heels' blowout loss on Saturday night in the season finale.

Belichick's Name and Pedigree Does Not Matter Anymore

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The 73-year-old head coach has been known for his defensive scheme, which has caused issues for multiple NFL quarterbacks and teams over the years. That time has seemed to pass, as North Carolina State's offense ran circles around the Tar Heels' defense.

In the first half, the Wolfpack scored 28 points, including on all four offensive possessions during that span. North Carolina State totaled 271 yards of offense in the first two quarters as well.

Hiring Belichick leaped the Tar Heels into national talk and penciled in as a bowl contender, but those expectations were not met. Instead, North Carolina has been one of the worst teams in the country and failed to qualify for postseason play.

Gio Lopez's Injury Marred an Impressive Performance

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) and defensive end Isaiah Shirley (88) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The third-year starting quarterback completed 11-of-16 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown before exiting with a leg injury early in the second half. Up to that point, Lopez had illustrated good movement and precise accuracy. His stat line and production could have been more impressive if the receivers had not dropped multiple passes in the first half.

Nevertheless, Lopez's season, and possibly career as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback, came to an unfortunate end on Saturday.

North Carolina was Dominated at the Point of Attack

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) prepares to throw the football during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The battle at the line of scrimmage was clearly won by North Carolina State, as the Wolfpack ran for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 42 carries. Defensively, North Carolina State totaled four sacks, which derailed the Tar Heels several times in the first half. That was monumental, as North Carolina was playing catch-up for the entire first two quarters.

It was a physical mismatch on both sides of the ball, and a Belichick-coached team would never surrender that type of output.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.