Khmori House Reflects on Defensive Errors After Tough Wake Forest Loss
Linebacker Khmori House spoke with the media after North Carolina's 28-12 loss to Wake Forest.
The video of the full press conference is below along with a partial transcript.
Partial Transcript
On the 70-yard touchdown that resulted from the flea flicker, what breakdowns did you notice on defense? Can you walk us through what happened on that play and what the team could have done differently?
Just, we just got to play discipline football here in a flea flicker. Got some Yeah, we just gotta play discipline football once we see the flea flicker, everybody got to get to their zones drops… They got us on that. Good play called by them.
Wake Forest had struggled to move the ball in previous games, but seemed to find more success against you today. What were some of the things they did differently that gave your defense trouble?
Yeah, I mean, they did a good job at eye candy stuff, getting our eyes in different spots. A lot of motions. A lot of guys moving around. They just moved around. They were never stagnant. So they get a good job at that and make the best I'm thinking on defense.
On Wake Forest’s crazy first touchdown…
Gavin had a great hit on him. Ball popped out. Everybody has just happened. Sometimes, balls rolling around, they ended up with it, and he made a great play.
How do you stay poised? I guess moving forward from that point, it's really an unfortunate sort of situation, how do you stay poised as a defense, moving forward after something like that happens?
Well, knowing that it's an unfortunate situation, and that's what happened, and we can't do nothing about that. We just got to keep playing. I mean, first quarter of the game, so we know the game's not over. It's a long game four quarters, and we just got to stay poised like we did. We stay poised. And they made great plays, and we just got it. We just got to be more consistent all around.
Bill called a timeout with 27 seconds left. I think they were going to take a knee. They went ahead and decided to run a play. What happened there? When that kind of bother you?
It didn't bother me. They playing football. I'm not expecting them to just take a knee when they on the three-yard line go score points. If you're trying, we're going to try to stop you. So it's whatever. Yeah, we take the next play.
Bill came out of the field a little bit. Did he say anything? Did you hear him say anything else you guys during that timeout?
No, I'm really worried about the offense and what they're about to come in. I didn't really see that
