Tar Heels Lock in Official Visit with Talented 2027 Quarterback

North Carolina’s quarterback room was overhauled this offseason, with Gio Lopez, Max Johnson, and Bryce Baker transferring out of the program, while Billy Edwards Jr. and Taron Dickens transferred in.

With so much turnover at the position, head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been targeting and making progress with several signal-callers in the 2027 recruiting cycle. One of those prospects is a three-star quarterback from Kentucky, who is scheduled to take an official visit (OV) with the Tar Heels in May.

3-Star 2027 Quarterback Schedules UNC Official Visit

On Feb. 27, Dre’Mail Carothers, a three-star quarterback from Owensboro Catholic High School in Owensboro, Kentucky, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with the Tar Heels from May 29-31.

Carothers is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV to UNC, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams and four-star running back Elijah Kimble.

As of now, North Carolina is the only school Carothers has scheduled an OV with, putting Belichick and his staff in a strong position to potentially land the young quarterback

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Carothers is a talented signal-caller coming off a strong junior season at Owensboro Catholic, where he recorded 4,001 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He would be a welcome addition to UNC’s 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 640 overall player nationally, the No. 41 quarterback, and the No. 12 prospect in the state of Kentucky.

Getting Carothers on campus in Chapel Hill for an OV will be a crucial step in the Tar Heels' pursuit of him, giving Belichick and company the chance to strengthen their relationship with the three-star quarterback and gain momentum in his recruitment.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Although UNC is firmly in the mix for Carothers, several other programs are actively pursuing him, including Kentucky, Louisville, and Oregon State. Still, with the Tar Heels being the only school to have secured an OV with him, they appear to be in the driver’s seat for the Owensboro Catholic star.

Carothers hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s a strong chance he will wait until his senior season at Owensboro Catholic to announce his decision.

Still, it’s clear the Tar Heels have cemented their status as a top contender in Carothers’ recruitment. If they can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and impress him during his May OV, UNC should be well-positioned to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !