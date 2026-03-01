UNC Hosting Elite 2027 Quarterback For Visit

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing. As it continues, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his recruiting staff, led by general manager Michael Lombardi, have been focusing on some of their top quarterback targets in the class.

Over the past few months, the Tar Heels have made significant progress with several talented 2027 quarterback prospects, including a four-star signal-caller from Arizona, who is scheduled to visit UNC on Monday.

4-Star 2027 Quarterback Set to Visit UNC

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, UNC has been targeting Blake Roskopf, a four-star quarterback from Desert EDGE High School in Goodyear, Arizona. The Tar Heels first offered him in April 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While several programs are targeting Roskopf, 247Sports’ Tom Loy recently reported that the young quarterback has scheduled spring visits with some of his top schools, including a trip to Chapel Hill on March 2.

In addition to his visit with UNC, Roskopf is expected to travel to Washington on March 7, Oregon on March 9, Stanford on March 10, and UCLA on March 12. He is also working on dates for visits with Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Top247 QB Blake Roskopf, one of the most talented signal-callers in the class of 2027, and he is fired up to see 7 top contenders this spring.



He shared what's next in his recruitment with @247Sports 👀



VIP Story: https://t.co/AHYJcz6wku



— @roskopf_blake — pic.twitter.com/r34pIFfGC3 — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 26, 2026

Getting Roskopf on campus in Chapel Hill will be a key step in the Tar Heels' pursuit of him and will help Belichick and his staff gain ground and build momentum in his recruitment.

Roskopf is a highly touted prospect coming off a strong junior season at Desert Edge, where he recorded 2,815 yards, 37 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He’d be an excellent addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 137 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 quarterback, and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Arizona.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As of now, Roskopf hasn’t set a commitment date or scheduled any official visits (OVs). If his visit with the Tar Heels goes well this week, UNC should be in line to host him on an OV later this spring.

While the Tar Heels are firmly in the mix for Roskopf, the four-star quarterback is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class, and UNC will face stiff competition from several schools in the coming months.

Still, if Belichick and company can impress Roskopf during his visit on Monday and continue making progress with him, the Tar Heels should have a strong chance of landing one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

