All Tar Heels

Live Game Thread: Carolina-Duke

Grant Chachere

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. M
Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. M / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina (4-6, 2-4 ACC) will host Duke (5-5, 4-2 ACC) at Kenan Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

North Carolina is coming off a 28-12 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday, snapping a two-game winning streak. Duke, meanwhile, fell at home to Virginia, 34-17, a defeat that all but eliminated the Blue Devils from ACC Championship Game contention.

North Carolina leads the all-time series 65-41-4, but Duke won last year's matchup, 21-20, after scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The victory gave the Blue Devils possession of the Victory Bell for the first time since 2019.

1st Quarter

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football