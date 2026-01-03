3 Results in ACC Play That Affect the Tar Heels

Conference play is underway across the nation, including the ACC, which opened on Tuesday night with several teams making their debuts against rival competition.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were one of those teams, defeating the Florida State Seminoles 79-66 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although that result will not be talked about directly, the Tar Heels have had a solid week leading up to their second conference game against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday. Not only did North Carolina win their ACC opener , but there were several outcomes and fashions in which games unfolded that should leave the Tar Heels feeling confident about their long-term aspirations in the conference.

Here are some of those games that exposed or brought some shortcomings to light of top-tier teams in the ACC.

Duke Escapes Against Georgia Tech

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have been one of the most impressive teams in the country, compiling a 12-1 record, including wins over Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, and Michigan State.

Tuesday's 85-79 win over the Yellow Jackets does not warrant pressing the panic button, but Duke's lack of experience and depth was somewhat exposed at home against Georgia Tech. In fact, the Blue Devils trailed 43-39 at halftime, despite entering the game as 27.5-point favorites.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (2nd from L) talks to teammates during a break in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke's bench produced six points between Maliq Brown and Nikolas Khamenia, who combined to shoot 2-of-7 from the field, including 0-of-4 from three-point range. Cameron Boozer continues to dominate, recording 26 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

This is probably something not to overreact about, but there are some cracks in the Blue Devils' armor. We will learn more as conference play continues this weekend.

Virginia Tech Upset Virginia

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) and Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) celebrate a three point shot by Schutt (2) during the second overtime period at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

This game was between two evenly matched teams, but the Cavaliers entered the contest ranked as the No. 21 team in the country. The Hokies needed triple overtime to oulast Virginia 95-85.

Virginia Tech's starting lineup was a well-balanced operation, but the difference-maker was from the bench. Hokies' guard Ben Hammond recorded 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 16-of-18 from the free throw line.

It could very well be an outlier performance by the sophomore guard, but nonetheless, it contributed to a monumental win for Virginia Tech.

Stanford Stuns Louisville

Jan 2, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Benny Gealer (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

After losing to Notre Dame 47-40 on Tuesday night, Stanford defeated the Cardinals 80-76 on Friday night. Louisville's star guard Mikel Brown Jr. missed his fourth consecutive game with a lower back injury.

His absence has exposed the Cardinals' lack of depth and highlighted the team's inefficient offense. Louisville's January schedule includes Duke twice, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and SMU. One of those matchups against Duke is the Cardinals' next game.

Louisville could be in considerable trouble if Brown Jr. continues to miss time with his nagging back ailment.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !