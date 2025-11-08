All Tar Heels

LIVE GAME THREAD: UNC Takes Stanford in Homecoming Clash

North Carolina returns home Saturday to host Stanford at Kenan Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with center Austin Blaske (58) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
North Carolina returns home Saturday to host Stanford at Kenan Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on The CW.

North Carolina is coming off a 27-10 win at Syracuse last Friday. The Tar Heels (3-5, 1-3 ACC) overcame a slow start and trailed 10-6 at halftime before scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to secure their most convincing victory of the season. Syracuse (3-6, 1-4 ACC) struggled in the passing game and did not complete a pass until midway through the second quarter, a shortcoming that proved pivotal in the result.

Stanford, meanwhile, enters after a 35-20 home loss to Pittsburgh and has dropped four of its last five games.

North Carolina is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Stanford sits at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

