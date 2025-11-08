LIVE GAME THREAD: UNC Takes Stanford in Homecoming Clash
North Carolina returns home Saturday to host Stanford at Kenan Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on The CW.
North Carolina is coming off a 27-10 win at Syracuse last Friday. The Tar Heels (3-5, 1-3 ACC) overcame a slow start and trailed 10-6 at halftime before scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to secure their most convincing victory of the season. Syracuse (3-6, 1-4 ACC) struggled in the passing game and did not complete a pass until midway through the second quarter, a shortcoming that proved pivotal in the result.
Stanford, meanwhile, enters after a 35-20 home loss to Pittsburgh and has dropped four of its last five games.
North Carolina is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Stanford sits at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.