What’s on North Carolina Football’s Christmas Wishlist
In this story:
It is safe to say that the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season was an outright failure. In Bill Belichick's first year in charge, the Tar Heels earned a 4-8 record while failing to qualify for bowl eligibility. It is the first time since 2018 that North Carolina will not feature in postseason play.
That was not the expectations for the Tar Heels' brass when the program brought in Belichick as the head coach and Michael Lombardi as the general manager. This past season was supposed to exemplify growth and development towards a winning culture. The complete opposite transpired.
With all that being said, here are a couple of things North Carolina's football program should be asking for on Christmas Day that will flip its fortunes in 2026.
Marquee Additions in the Transfer Portal
The college football transfer portal does not open until Jan. 2, but that does not prevent players from entering their name in the "free agent" pool. Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, they have lost over a dozen players to the transfer portal. Those departures include linebacker Khmori House, running back Davion Gause, edge rusher Tyler Thompson, and quarterback Bryce Baker.
North Carolina has been decimated by the transfer portal, and it should prioritize those specific positions mentioned above in correlation with the players.
The recruitment class was impressive, as the Tar Heels compiled the 12-best 2026 class, which was supposed to set the foundation for development. However, with as many loss as North Carolina experienced in the transfer portal, it now finds itself behind the eight ball for next season.
Lombardi and Belichick must go back to the drawing board and assemble a strong transfer portal group with experienced and talented players.
Competent Quarterback Play
Last offseason, the Tar Heels utilized the transfer portal to address the quarterback situation. One of Belichick's first decisions as North Carolina's head coach was signing former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound quarterback did not deliver in 2025, completing 65.1 percent of his attempts for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The 65.1 completion percentage is a bit misleading, as Lopez averaged 6.7 yards per attempt, which speaks to how inexplosive the offense was.
North Carolina also lost quarterback Max Johnson to the transfer portal, which is not the end of the world. Now the Tar Heels are down to two quarterbacks that were on the roster in 2025 and incoming freshman Travis Burgess.
Barring an addition in the next month or so, Lopez and Burgess should be competing for the starting job. The Tar Heels should hope that Burgess ends up winning out and enters Week 1 as the starter.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.