What’s on North Carolina Football’s Christmas Wishlist

It is safe to say that the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season was an outright failure. In Bill Belichick's first year in charge, the Tar Heels earned a 4-8 record while failing to qualify for bowl eligibility. It is the first time since 2018 that North Carolina will not feature in postseason play.

That was not the expectations for the Tar Heels' brass when the program brought in Belichick as the head coach and Michael Lombardi as the general manager. This past season was supposed to exemplify growth and development towards a winning culture. The complete opposite transpired.

With all that being said, here are a couple of things North Carolina's football program should be asking for on Christmas Day that will flip its fortunes in 2026.

Marquee Additions in the Transfer Portal

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The college football transfer portal does not open until Jan. 2, but that does not prevent players from entering their name in the "free agent" pool. Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, they have lost over a dozen players to the transfer portal. Those departures include linebacker Khmori House, running back Davion Gause, edge rusher Tyler Thompson, and quarterback Bryce Baker .

North Carolina has been decimated by the transfer portal, and it should prioritize those specific positions mentioned above in correlation with the players.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Bryce Baker (2) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The recruitment class was impressive, as the Tar Heels compiled the 12-best 2026 class, which was supposed to set the foundation for development. However, with as many loss as North Carolina experienced in the transfer portal, it now finds itself behind the eight ball for next season.

Lombardi and Belichick must go back to the drawing board and assemble a strong transfer portal group with experienced and talented players.

Competent Quarterback Play

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Tar Heels utilized the transfer portal to address the quarterback situation. One of Belichick's first decisions as North Carolina's head coach was signing former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound quarterback did not deliver in 2025, completing 65.1 percent of his attempts for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The 65.1 completion percentage is a bit misleading, as Lopez averaged 6.7 yards per attempt, which speaks to how inexplosive the offense was.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) rushes around the end during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina also lost quarterback Max Johnson to the transfer portal, which is not the end of the world. Now the Tar Heels are down to two quarterbacks that were on the roster in 2025 and incoming freshman Travis Burgess.

Barring an addition in the next month or so, Lopez and Burgess should be competing for the starting job. The Tar Heels should hope that Burgess ends up winning out and enters Week 1 as the starter.

