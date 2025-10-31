All Tar Heels

LIVE GAME THREAD: UNC vs. Syracuse

North Carolina will take on Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome at 7:30 p.m. in a clash between two struggling ACC programs.

Grant Chachere

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer during the second half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer during the second half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - North Carolina will take on Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome at 7:30 p.m. in a clash between two struggling ACC programs.

North Carolina (2-5, 0-3 ACC), currently on a four-game losing skid, is looking for its first ACC win of the season and its first victory over a Power Four opponent since Nov. 16, 2024, when the Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, 31-24. Carolina is coming off a tough 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia in a game where the Tar Heels had many opportunities to win.

Syracuse (3-5, 1-4 ACC) is also on a four-game losing skid and hasn't won a game since defeating Clemson 35-24 on Sept. 20. The Orange started the season 3-1, but after quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury against Clemson, they have struggled and lost four in a row.

1st Half

*Syracuse will have a new starting quarterback in true freshman Joe Filardi.

1st Quarter

7:59 - UNC 3, Syracuse 0

Gio Lopez completed a pass to Kobe Paysour, who sprinted 50 yards to Syracuse's 3-yard line. However, despite having two plays from the 1-yard line, UNC was unable to score a touchdown. A false start by left tackle Austin Blaske on fourth down moved the Tar Heels back five yards, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

4:38 - Syracuse 7, UNC 3

Gio Lopez completed a short pass to Shamar Easter but he fumbles it and Syracuse's Devin Grant picks it up and runs it back 51 yards. The Orange lead 7-3.

End of 1st Quarter - Syracuse 7, UNC 3

UNC remains the king of beating themselves.

2nd Quarter

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football