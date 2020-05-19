AllTarHeels
Injuries Force Seahawks to Waive Former Tar Heel Naz Jones

Quierra Luck

Naz Jones couldn't seem to catch a break with multiple injuries forcing him to be sidelined. It was announced earlier this month that the Seattle Seahawks will be moving on from the former Heel and are focusing their attention on twelve recently acquired draftees.

The Seahawks selected Jones in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his regular-season debut against the Green Bay Packers, Jones' future looked promising with an impressive interception off of Aaron Rodgers. Still, during his rookie year, he started to experience a nagging injury that wouldn't go away.

Jones saw 20 regular-season action with his rookie year being the most memorable. During the 2017-2018 season, the Roanoke Rapids native recorded 19 tackles, two sacks, and three pass deflections. In 2018, he only saw nine games and had to be placed on the injured reserve for 2019 with a knee injury. Despite being away from the team, Jones still displayed a team mentality. He actively watched games and made sure to always be a teammate even while in recovery.

During his time as a Tar Heel, Jones started in all 12 games his junior season; finishing fourth with 70 tackles, a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups. He started a non-profit called 'MADE Men Mentoring' that aims to provide a support system for underprivileged young men in North Carolina. He is also pairing them with college student-athletes who will provide mentorship and support them academically, competitively and in manhood. Jones is active in his hometown of Roanoke Rapids, NC giving back to his community and feeding those in need. 

