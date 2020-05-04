Seahawks Waive DT Naz Jones, Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Seahawks have officially wrapped up their 2020 undrafted rookie class, signing 12 additional free agents on Monday to bring the roster to 90 players.

Last week, Seattle signed five priority undrafted free agents, including Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon and Washington receiver Aaron Fuller. To bring the number to 17 total undrafted signings, the Seahawks added:

DT Josh Avery, Southeast Missouri

RB Patrick Carr, Houston

WR Seth Dawkins, Louisville

CB Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook

RB Anthony Jones, Florida International

DT Cedrick Lattimore, Iowa

TE Tyler Mabry, Maryland

FS Chris Miller, Baylor

FS Josh Norwood, West Virginia

CB Kemah Siverand, Oklahoma State

DE Marcus Webb, Troy

TE Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tennessee

To create room on the roster for the 12 incoming players, Seattle waived once-promising third-round pick Naz Jones, running back Adam Choice, defensive tackle Shakir Soto, and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

From that group, only Jones saw regular season game action, appearing in 20 games during his first two seasons with the team. He impressed as a rookie, recording 19 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three pass deflections in 11 games. Unfortunately, he couldn't build off his stellar first season, playing in only nine games in 2018 and missing the entire 2019 season with a knee injury.

Choice signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson last spring, only to wind up on injured reserve before training camp. Taumoepenu and Soto both spent time last season on Seattle's 10-player practice squad and signed reserve/future deals in January.

Here's a quick look at each member of Seattle's latest undrafted class:

Eli Mencer, LB/DE, Albany

Starring for the Great Danes, Mencer earned Second-Team All-American honors at the FCS level after producing 14.5 sacks as a senior. Due to his size (6-foot-1, 229 pounds), he will likely compete at the SAM linebacker or LEO defensive end spot for Seattle.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

It was a bit of a surprise Gordon, who finished second in the FBS with 5,579 passing yards in 2019, didn't hear his name called on draft weekend. But this may be the perfect landing spot for the former Cougars starter, as he'll be able to stay in state and currently is the only backup quarterback on the roster behind Russell Wilson.

Anthony Jones, RB, Florida International

Now fully recovered from a gunshot wound to the head, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Jones will get a chance to compete in a Seattle backfield that also added DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round of the draft. If he's able to make a run for a roster spot or even a practice squad role, it will be a sensational story.

Chris Miller, S, Baylor

One of the Big 12 conference's hardest hitters, Miller earned a reputation for drawing targeting penalties and his aggressiveness works against him frequently. But he has the mindset Seattle looks for at the safety position if he can become more disciplined and should have a shot to compete for a special teams role.

Gavin Heslop, CB, Stony Brook

Possessing the size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) Seattle prefers at cornerback, Heslop lacks refined ball skills in terms of creating interceptions, but he's a capable tackler who forced three fumbles as a senior for the Seawolves. He's an intriguing developmental outside corner who may have practice squad potential.

Josh Avery, DT, Southeast Missouri State

Taking the JUCO route, Avery didn't play at all in 2017, but returned for his senior season with the Redhawks and produced 11 tackles and a sack. He's primarily getting the opportunity due to his 6-foot-4, 320-pound frame and could compete at nose tackle.

Seth Dawkins, WR, Louisville

Dawkins' overall production slipped his last two seasons with the Cardinals, but he did produce 642 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore catching passes from future MVP Lamar Jackson. He has excellent size at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds and has prior kick return experience.

Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

A familiar face in the Pacific Northwest, Fuller played meaningful snaps all four years with the Huskies on offense and special teams. He finished with 702 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a senior and also returned a punt for a touchdown, so he may get a look on special teams for the Seahawks.

Marcus Webb, DE, Troy

Though listed as a defensive tackle at Troy, the 279-pound Webb may get a look as a base defensive end in Seattle. He produced 7.0 sacks as a senior for the Trojans.

Patrick Carr, RB, Houston

After starting his career at Colorado, Carr transferred to Houston, where he played in 22 games over the past two seasons. He rushed for only 380 yards last year with the Cougars, but led the team with 868 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2018.

Tyler Mabry, TE, Maryland

Continuing to add depth at tight end, Mabry provides decent size (6-foot-4, 248 pounds) and produced over 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four seasons for the Terrapins.

Tommy Champion, OL, Mississippi State

A big-bodied 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman with prior starting experience at guard and right tackle, Champion will likely compete at right tackle with the Seahawks.

Cedric Lattimore, DT, Iowa

Built with the type of frame Seattle prefers (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) as a 3-tech defensive tackle, Lattimore earned honorable mention Big Ten honors as a senior for the Hawkeyes. He wrapped up his collegiate career with 81 tackles and 6.0 sacks in 44 games.

Kemah Siverand, CB, Oklahoma State

Though he was never a full-time defensive starter for the Cowboys, Severand excelled on special teams and the 6-foot-1, 200 pound defensive back will have a chance to carve out a role in the third phase of the game for the Seahawks.

Debione Renfro, DB, Texas A & M

Another lengthy cornerback/safety hybrid, the 6-foot-2 Renfro produced 123 tackles and 14 passes defensed in three seasons with the Aggies. It remains unclear where he'll compete, but he has the length to play on the outside as a developmental cornerback.

Josh Norwood, DB, West Virginia

After opening his career as a cornerback at Ohio State, Norwood transferred to West Virginia and became a starting free safety. Given his size, he could stay there or maybe get a look at slot cornerback in Seattle.

Dominick Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee

Joining second-round pick Darrell Taylor as the latest former Volunteer on the Seahawks, Wood-Anderson will compete in a crowded tight end room. He caught 38 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons at Rocky Top, but he's best known for his blocking ability.