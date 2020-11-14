SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

North Carolina Beats Wake Forest in Historic Comeback

Shawn Krest

North Carolina had a record-setting day in winning a wild shootout against Wake Forest, 59-53 at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

The Tar Heels wiped out a 21-point deficit, matching the biggest comeback in school history. That included a 14-point deficit to open the fourth quarter, which also tied a school record.

The game was the second-highest scoring in school history (combined points for both teams) and saw UNC set record for passing yards in a game and total offense.

Sam Howell also had a career day, setting the UNC record for passing yards, total offense, touchdown passes and total touchdown responsibility in a game.

Howell didn’t just break the records, shattering the passing mark by more than 50 yards and the total offense record by almost as much. He needed to, in order to catch up to Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, who had a 400-yard passing day of his own.

It took awhile for the defenses to show up at Kenan. In a 5:16 span from the end of the first quarter to the start of the second, the two teams combined for 31 points (four touchdowns and one field goal) in 18 snaps, as the lead changed hands five times. During the wild rumpus, Howell threw touchdown passes of 44 (to Dazz Newsome) and 23 (to Dyami Brown) yards, while Hartman had 40 and 23-yard scoring strikes. The teams average 16.8 yards per play during that stretch.

Wake’s defense then tightened forcing two straight punts and getting an interception inside the 10 right before halftime. That gave Wake an 11-point lead at the break, which it quickly extended to 21 in the third quarter.

UNC then put together one of late-game comebacks that highlighted the previous two losses, at Florida State and Virginia. After stopping Wake just twice in its first eight possessions (not counting a 24-second possession just before half), Carolina was able to hold the Deacons to three three-and-outs on the next four possessions, force four straight punts, followed by a turnover on downs, to put together a 35-0 run. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wake Forest at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The Tar Heels cap a stretch of four rivals in four weeks with a game against Wake Forest. The Deacs upset UNC last year and are riding a four-game winning streak. We'll have all the analysis and updates from Kenan

Shawn Krest

Cam'ron Kelly on UNC's Freshmen on Defense

UNC safety Cam'ron Kelly is in his second year with the Tar Heels, but Carolina has played plenty of freshmen around him on defense. Kelly gives a scouting report on the UNC youngsters

Shawn Krest

Four Rivals, Four Weeks: UNC Ends Tough Stretch With Wake

The Tar Heels will finish a stretch of their four biggest rivals in four weeks this weekend against Wake Forest. UNC has already played NC State, Virginia and Duke. "It's life," Mack Brown said. "We don't have any choice"

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown: Time For Us to Grow Up Against Wake

UNC has struggled to follow up big wins with another strong performance. Coming off of a win against Duke, with a tough game against Wake Forest looming, Mack Brown says it's time to grow up

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams Reminds Phil Longo of DK Metcalf

UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo has two all-around backs at his disposal in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, whose development reminds Longo of a star player he had at Ole Miss: DK Metcalf

Shawn Krest

Jay Bateman on UNC's Young Guys on Defense

UNC's young players got extended playing time in the second half of the blowout win over Duke. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman discusses which up-and-coming players have caught his eye

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on His Friendship, and Trip to Mexico, With Phil Mickelson

When Mack Brown and Phil Mickelson were paired up for a Pro Am in 2003, they were the best in their sports never to win the "Big one." They both agreed to meet in Cabo San Lucas when they got their monkeys off their backs. Brown discusses his relationship, and vacation, with Lefty

Shawn Krest

D'Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles Sign Letters of Intent With UNC

Coach Roy Williams got signed letters of intent from both UNC commitments in the class of 2021. The Tar Heels will add guard D'Marco Dunn and small forward Dontrez Styles

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot Ranked in Top 100 Players

Three Tar Heels were named to CBS Sports' list of top 100 players in college basketball. Only two other teams placed more players in the top 100. Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love and Armando Bacot made the CBS cut

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Ty Murray Takes Medical Hardship

UNC center Ty Murray's college career is over. After meeting with doctors and family, he's decided to take a medical hardship and finish his career as a student assistant. Mack Brown discusses the decision and UNC's plans to replace him on the depth chart and recruiting trail

Shawn Krest