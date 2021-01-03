Orange Bowl: Gameday Open Thread

North Carolina plays in its biggest bowl game in 70 years as the Tar Heels face No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

This is UNC’s first trip to this bowl game and first to any of the major (Rose, Sugar, Cotton, Orange) bowls since it ended a three in four year stretch in 1950.

Carolina faces A&M for the first time in its history, but the Tar Heels have plenty of experience with Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, who coached Florida State for eight years, from 2010 to 2017. The Tar Heels went 2-0 against Fisher, winning in 2010 and in 2016 by twin 37-35 scores in Tallahassee.

UNC coach Mack Brown is no stranger to A&M, having faced the Aggies annually while coaching at Texas, going 10-5 against the in-state rival. Brown has never faced Fisher, however.

North Carolina will be short-handed, as four of its top players opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. UNC will be missing running back Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who were responsible for 87 percent of Carolina’s ground yards this season. The offense will also be without top wide receiver Dyami Brown.

British Brooks, Josh Henderson and Elijah Green will have to fill in for the missing backs, while Dazz Newsome becomes UNC quarterback Sam Howell’s top target at receiver.

On defense, the Tar Heels will be missing linebacker Chazz Surratt. Eugene Asante will replace him

A&M will be looking to prove it belonged in the College Football Playoff after being left on the doorstep, ranked fifth by the selection committee, who gave bids to the top four teams.

Cornerback Storm Duck, who has missed most of the year with injury, is out again. So is DE/LB Chris Collins. He's one of the young edge rushers who has stepped up this year.

UNC wins the toss and defers. About to kick off to A&M. Let's do this

Brutal start for the UNC offense. Run play loses yardage. Howell throws incomplete (after review), then throws an interception deep in his own territory.

UNC defense almost had a goal line stand. A&M RB Isaiah Spiller was hit in the backfield on fourth down, but he broke free and scored. 7-0 Aggies.

Samuel (Surratt's replacement) gave up the completion on third and long to set up the fourth down play, then missed a tackle on Spiller's run. He seems to be struggling to get off blocks early.

UNC offense clicking a little better the second time around. Brooks, Henderson and Howell all gaining yards on runs. Tough taunting penalty on A&M keeps drive alive in red zone.

UNC reaches the 11, then gains 0 or loses yards on four straight plays. Heels settle for a field goal. 7-3 A&M

After UNC forces a 3 & out, Dazz Newsome gets loose on a punt return. UNC starting at midfield.

UNC faces fourth and 3 at the 44 as the quarter ends. Heading to the second, Mack Brown has a decision to make, down 7-3.

Howell keeps it and rushes for the first down to keep the drive going.

Heels settle for another field goal to cut the A&M lead to 7-6