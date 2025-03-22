Prime UNC Football Target Commits to SEC School Over Tar Heels
First-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff entered the fray for Booker T. Washington High School (Ala.) junior cornerback Dylan Purter just over two weeks ago. And they made a splash, as the 6-foot-1, 172-pound four-star considered the Tar Heels among his three finalists, along with LSU and Kentucky.
But on Friday evening, Purter pledged allegiance to LSU. The Tigers extended an offer to him in mid-February, and evidently, LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his crew made the coveted talent feel right at home when hosting him in Baton Rouge for the first time earlier this month.
Purter checks in at No. 285 overall, No. 25 among cornerbacks, and No. 15 in Alabama on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Although Belichick and his cohorts came up short in their pursuit of Dylan Purter, they're off to a strong start on the 2026 recruiting trail. Their nine-deep early haul, featuring one four-star prospect in North Duplin High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, currently stacks up at No. 23 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 6 in the ACC.
