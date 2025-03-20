Another Four-Star Defender Joins Deep UNC Football Transfer Collection
Following six years in the Penn State football program, graduate edge rusher Smith Vilbert entered the transfer portal in late February with one season of college eligibility remaining. And on Wednesday night, the 6-foot-6, 282-pounder announced his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
A former top-tier three-star prospect out of Monsey, N.Y., Vilbert now checks in as a four-star transfer talent.
He ranks No. 142 overall and No. 17 at his position among players who entered the portal this cycle.
Vilbert, who missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, saw action in all 16 games last season for a Penn State squad that finished 13-3 overall, enjoying a bounceback campaign as a redshirt senior to the tune of 12 tackles, four for a loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
UNC football has secured 19 additions from this year's transfer portal. Vilbert became the fifth four-star in that haul, per 247Sports, joining former Troy offensive tackle Daniel King, Washington cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, Washington linebacker Khmori House, and UConn defensive lineman Pryce Yates.
