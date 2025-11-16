UNC Kicker Makes History Despite Loss to Wake Forest
Kicker Rece Verhoff met with the media after North Carolina's 28-12 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday at Allegacy Stadium. He went 4-for-6 and made a 57-yard field, the longest in school history and the longest of his career.
Below is the full press conference along with a partial transcript
Partial Transcript
On what was working for him on Saturday…
“Overall, the kicks felt good. I mean, there was one or two kicks, well, mostly one, like, where it got blocked, and I'll take all blame for that was on me, kicked a little low, but overall, besides that, the ball was popping off the leg, and I obviously from 57 which was really nice.”
“It was a great hit from my ankle. I'm not going to lie, it looks like it was going to hit the upright. And I was like, Oh no. And then also I saw people holding their hands up, good, because I couldn't see it go in. But I was ecstatic, because I just, I've worked a lot just to hit one of those,”
On getting prepared to kick long-range field goals in the game…
The big thing for a kicker is ball contact. So, I mean, like, that's why they compare to golf a lot. Obviously, you don't want to slice it, you know, when you're golfing, but the big things all contact and leg speed is what I've noticed. But like to get to those ranges is just kind of like growing as a kicker and just like getting your form here and everything.
What was your career long before tonight’s game…
I think it was last year at Marshall. It might have been 51 against Georgia, Southern and so, yeah, I mean, it's, it's been a while. I think I've only haven't had that many attempts from 50 plus in my career, just in college in general. So it's felt good.
What goes into training on making longer range field goals…
I feel like, as a kicker, it's more like just being healthy and making sure your legs fresh during the games, because you don't want to overkick to where your legs little dead and when you need to hit those long-range kicks. But like, training-wise, is just practice over time. And that's when I go back to talking about ball contact. That was, like, one of the biggest things I've ever been taught in my career.
