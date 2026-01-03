UNC Named School to Watch for Three-Star Transfer Quarterback

The 2026 transfer portal is officially open, and although it's only been open for a few hours, college coaching staffs across the country have already started targeting and making progress with some of the nation's top transfer prospects.

North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick are expected to target several positions in the portal, including a quarterback, and one national recruiting insider believes the Tar Heels are an early school to watch for a transfer signal-caller from Wisconsin.

UNC Named Favorite to Land Wisconsin Transfer QB

The chaos of the 2026 transfer portal is underway, and the race for some of the best available talent is heating up. The Tar Heels are expected to bring in at least one quarterback via the portal this offseason, and it appears they are already making progress with one of the top prospects at the position.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

According to a report from On3's Pete Nakos, North Carolina is the early school to watch for Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr.

Edwards is a veteran college football quarterback who was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class and committed to Wake Forest from Lake Braddock High School in Burke, Virginia. He redshirted his freshman season with the Demon Deacons before entering the transfer portal and committing to Maryland ahead of the 2022 season.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a call at the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He spent three seasons with the Terrapins and was the program’s starter in 2024, throwing for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He then entered the transfer portal again and landed at Wisconsin for the 2025 season.

Edwards began the 2025 season as Wisconsin's starter but dealt with injuries throughout the year and appeared in only two games. He entered the portal for a third and final time on Dec. 29 and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While Gio Lopez, the Tar Heels’ starter in 2025, is set to return to Chapel Hill in 2026, he didn’t perform well last season, so it makes sense that North Carolina is looking to bring in a portal quarterback.

Given Edwards’ overall experience at the college level, he’s a perfect fit for Belichick, as the veteran quarterback will be able to learn the offense quickly and serve as a reliable, high-floor option for the Tar Heels next season.

If Nakos’ report proves true and UNC ends up landing Edwards, he’d be a great addition to the Tar Heels’ roster. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the 145th overall player in the portal, and the No. 20 quarterback.