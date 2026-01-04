North Carolina Retains Up-and-Coming Pass Rusher

The North Carolina Tar Heels re-signed defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, signaling his return to Chapel Hill in 2026. The school broke the news on Friday, as the NCAA college football transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2.

It has not been a smooth-sailing process for the Tar Heels, who have seen more than 20 players depart the program this offseason, entering their names in the transfer portal . No other unit suffered a harder hit than the defense, which suffered lost several marquee starters from this past season.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Keeping Jackson may not seem to be important, but the redshirt freshman showed a ton of promise in 2025, recording 36 tackles, which was fifth amongst the Tar Heels' defensive linemen. Additionally, Jackson was named as a Second-Team Freshman All-American.

What This Means for North Carolina

More important than anything, the Tar Heels are finally maintaining a foundation for their defense, as Jackson will be part of the picture for the program in 2026. This offseason has been filled with mixed emotions for North Carolina's brass. Despite compiling one of the strongest recruiting classes, the Tar Heels' roster was decimated by the aforementioned transfer portal.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On National Signing Day, head coach Bill Belichick spoke glowingly about the 2026 class, and how it will continue to establish a foundation for years to come.

"It's a big class, and we're excited about the players that have signed and committed here," Belichick said. "They will be a foundation for our program. They represent the values that we stand for, at least the way we feel at this time. That’s why we recruited those players, and it really transcends the entire football team."

Yes, Jackson was not part of this specific class, but his presence and experience on the defensive line will be monumnetal towards the development of that side of the ball. Jackson was inherited by Belichick and this current regime, but his mindset and attitude have served him well on the field.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Compete every day in practice and staying true to the process,” Jackson said about his mindset during this past season. “Staying true to the process and believing in what we can do and just going out there and doing it.”

Those are the type of players the Tar Heels need heading into next season, as the program, coaching staff, and front office are facing a make-or-break campaign in 2026. Jackson's production and attitude will be crucial to North Carolina's success next season.

