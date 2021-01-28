Tar Heels Face Five Bowl Teams in 2021

North Carolina faces five bowl teams on its 2021 football schedule, which was released by the ACC on Thursday morning.

The Tar Heels have seven home games on the schedule and face 12 opponents who combined for a 60-56 record in the fall. The Heels have three games on days other than Saturdays as national television makes room for the Sam Howell led Carolina offense.

The Tar Heels open the season with a trip to Virginia Tech on either Sept. 2 or 3.

UNC beat the Hokies in Chapel Hill last season, snapping a four-game Virginia Tech win streak in the series.

Carolina opens its home schedule on Sept. 11 with a game against Georgia State, who won the LendingTree Bowl last season on its way to an 6-4 record. The Heels and Georgia State have never met.

The Heels host Virginia on Sept. 18. The Heels have lost their last four against UVA and last beat the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill in 2015.

On Sept. 25, Carolina travels to Georgia Tech. The two teams didn’t get to play in the COVID-altered 2020 schedule, the first time since 1979 the Heels and Yellow Jackets haven’t played.

The annual rivalry game with Duke will be at Kenan on Oct. 2. The Heels have won the last two against the Blue Devils.

Florida State comes to Kenan for the first time since 2009 on Oct. 9.

Miami visits Carolina on Oct. 16. The Heels have won two straight against the Hurricanes.

After an Oct. 23 off week, Carolina travels to Notre Dame on Oct. 30, their first trip to South Bend since 2014. The Heels have lost their last three to the Irish.

Carolina plays Wake Forest for the third straight year on Nov. 6. For the second time in those three years, the game will be a non-conference encounter. It’s the first time since 2002-2004 that UCN and Wake have played three straight seasons.

The Heels finish with a pair of weeknight games in their final three. They travel to Pitt for a Thursday night game on Nov. 11. It’s the fourth time since 2015 the Heels and Panthers have played on a Thursday night, with all of the games taking place at Pitt.

UNC’s Senior Day will be Nov. 20, against FCS member Wofford, which will be the first meeting between the schools.

Then the Heels head to Raleigh for a Black Friday game against the Wolfpack on Nov. 26. Carolina has won two straight over the Pack.