UNC Paying Premium for Belichick, But Lacking Tangible Football Success
This will be the most obvious statement in the history of obvious statements: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a basketball school.
After UNC’s blowout loss to UCF, many people have already turned their attention to basketball. It was Carolina's second loss of the season, both to Big 12 opponents. The Tar Heels were outscored 82-23 in both contests versus TCU and UCF.
I understand why fans are turning to basketball. The football team has consistently disappointed Tar Heel supporters with every play since their impressive drive against TCU on the opening possession. Despite promises that Bill Belichick would solve their problems, his presence has only worsened the situation.
UNC's Failed Investment Backfires
While Carolina has made its basketball program its main focus, the university finally decided to invest more in its football program
According to Axios Raleigh, the university announced an addition of $3.5 million in potential bonuses, $10 million for hiring assistant coaches, $1 million for a revamped strength and conditioning staff, and $5.3 million for other support personnel. This commitment signals that North Carolina is entering a new era of football in Chapel Hill.
The football program's operating budget, currently set at $40 million, is set to rise by a minimum of $8 million. This increase does not factor in the $13 million committed for player compensation or the $7 million earmarked for severance payments to Mack Brown and his staff over the next two years.
- "We're taking a risk," Cunningham told Inside Carolina and a handful of reporters. "We're investing more in football with the hope and ambition that the return is going to significantly outweigh the investment."
The UNC Board of Trustees has taken a more active role in the football program amid rapid changes across college sports, as some universities have been forced to cut programs under the new revenue-sharing plan. Recognizing that football can help support non-revenue sports, many have rallied behind Belichick and the program.
- "Coach Belichick will help us take that next leap. We are absolutely 100% committed to football and committed to winning in football," Lloyd said, according to WUNC. "We want to win a national championship in football. I said that the first day I became a trustee."
Lloyd, who began her career in healthcare investment banking at Goldman Sachs, joined the Board of Trustees in 2023.
- "Why is the University of North Carolina in a JV tier? We should not be JV in anything we do, ever. And we're so excellent in every other way," Lloyd said. "The fact that we were accepting a relegated place in football was absolutely awful for most of us, and that's really (why) this core group (has) been just working so hard to try to inspire people to get us to the next level. So now, we're on the next level, and we're going to have to win, and it's not going to be a straight line, but at least we're there. I'd much rather be in the top tier, competing every day, than be relegated to kid's table."
While the University of North Carolina enjoys a prestigious status in academics and most NCAA-sanctioned sports, its football team remains in the junior varsity tier, still avoiding that broccoli on its plate while comfortably seated at the kids' table.
While letting go of Brown was the right decision, any of his teams in his second tenure would destroy this year's squad.
At least North Carolina was competitive in Brown's second tenure. After all, the Tar Heels appeared went to a major bowl game for the first time since 1948 when they went to the Orange Bowl in 2020 and made an ACC Championship game in 2022.
Under Brown, UNC showcased one of the most formidable offenses in college football, fueled by the talents of quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye. However, North Carolina fans now find themselves navigating the challenges of watching Gio Lopez helm an offense that currently ranks a disappointing 132nd out of 134 FBS programs—the lowest among Power 5 schools.
Who They Should Have Hired Instead
Before Belichick entered the fold, the favorite to land the job was Jon Sumrall. Sumrall is currently the head coach of Tulane.
Sumrall is one of the hottest names in the coaching world and his resume backs it up. He has picked up a 35-10 overall record.
He led the Green Wave to a 9-5 record and an appearance in the American Conference Championship game. This season, the Green Wave are 3-1 with wins over Power 4 programs Northwestern and Duke and its lone loss coming against No. 13 Ole Miss on the road.
At Troy, he led the Trojans to a back-to-back 11-win season and two Sun Belt Conference titles.
Sumrall was not hired due to the Board of Trustees' insistence on Belichick becoming the head coach, despite Sumrall's proven track record and the fact that Belichick has never coached at the collegiate level.
However, Sumrall has Tulane in prime contention for not only an American Conference title but potentially a trip to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, North Carolina is too busy bringing up how they're the "33rd NFL team" while trying to survive to not be the 17th best team in the ACC, which is last place.
Should I mention that his quarterback last season was Darian Mensah? Yes, the current Duke quarterback was Sumrall's leader at Tulane before transferring to Duke on the same day that Belichick was announced as the new head coach at North Carolina. Mensah currently ranks third nationally in passing yards with 1,306 and has thrown 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
If Sumrall was hired at UNC, not only would they have someone in the office who knows how to run a college football program, but they arguably could have had one of the nation's top quarterbacks as well.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!