North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his recruiting staff, led by general manager Michael Lombardi, have been making a lot of noise in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Tar Heels continue to compete for some of the nation’s top prospects.

Although the Tar Heels have only secured commitments from three 2027 prospects so far, they are firmly in contention for several others, including a four-star defensive lineman who recently named UNC as one of his final four schools.

4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Includes UNC in Top 10

On Feb. 18, Rivals reported that Zane Rowe, a four-star defensive lineman from Denton Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, had set his commitment date for March 13 and named UNC among his top four schools, along with Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington.

Rowe has been one of UNC’s top targets throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle. He initially committed to Oklahoma in 2024 but decommitted from the Sooners in early 2025, opening the door for the Tar Heels to become a contender in his recruitment.

The four-star defensive lineman is coming off a strong season at Denton Guyer, where, according to his X, he recorded 76 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

He would be a fantastic addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 110 overall player nationally, the No. 12 defensive lineman, and the No. 16 prospect in Texas.

Although UNC has made Rowe’s top four, Belichick and his staff face an uphill battle to land him. According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, the young defensive lineman is only expected to take visits to Washington and Oregon before his March 13 commitment, leaving the Tar Heels at a disadvantage.

Spiegelman also reported that although Rowe named his four finalists, Ohio State has been making a late push and could be in play to land him, adding yet another challenge for the Tar Heels.

With Rowe set to commit in less than a month, time isn’t necessarily on UNC’s side. Still, Belichick and company have been pursuing him for several months, and it’s clear he’s highly interested in the program.

While the odds are currently stacked against UNC in Rowe’s recruitment, a lot can change over the next few weeks. If the Tar Heels can continue to improve their standing leading up to his commitment, they should have a solid chance to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

