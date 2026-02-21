Top 2027 Running Back Includes UNC in Top 8

UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been on a hot streak in the 2027 recruiting cycle as they continue to emerge as serious contenders for some of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past few weeks, several of UNC’s 2027 targets have named the Tar Heels as a finalist in their recruitment, including a four-star running back from Massachusetts, who recently included North Carolina in his top eight.

Tar Heels Make Top 8 for 4-Star 2027 Running Back

On Feb. 20, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Isaiah Rogers, a four-star running back from Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, had named UNC as one of his top eight schools, along with Georgia, Indiana, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, UCLA, and Virginia Tech.

UNC hasn’t been pursuing Rogers for long, having offered him only last month, but Belichick and his staff have worked quickly to establish the Tar Heels as a serious contender in his recruitment.

Rogers is one of the top running backs in the country and is coming off a strong junior season at Springfield Central, where, according to MaxPreps, he rushed for 986 yards and 14 touchdowns on 126 carries while adding 373 yards and three more scores as a receiver.

Bringing in a talented running back is a priority for the Tar Heels in the 2027 cycle, and Rogers would be a massive addition to UNC’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 114 overall player nationally, the No. 7 running back, and the No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts.

Rogers is the fourth 2027 prospect to name UNC as a finalist in his recruitment over the past week, joining four-star tight end Mason Oglesby, four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe, and four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins.

While it’s far from a guarantee that the Tar Heels will land any of those prospects, it’s clear that Belichick and company are making some serious noise in the 2027 cycle.

Rogers hasn’t scheduled any official visits for the spring or summer, and there’s currently no timeline for his decision. As of now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Penn State the best chance to land the four-star running back, but UNC should still have plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

If the Tar Heels can continue making progress with Rogers in the coming months and get him to Chapel Hill for a visit, UNC should be well-positioned to land one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.

