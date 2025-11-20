Three Duke Playmakers Who Could Give UNC Major Problems Saturday
After North Carolina lost its first Tobacco Road game of the season to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem last Saturday, the Tar Heels now look to stay in the hunt for bowl eligibility while attempting to reclaim the Victory Bell from Duke this weekend.
Duke enters Saturday’s game at 5-5, though its five losses have not been the fault of its offense. The Blue Devils average 432.7 yards per game (fourth in the ACC, 30th nationally) and lead the ACC with 302.9 passing yards per contest, ranking seventh nationally.
While North Carolina’s defense has been strong during the season’s second half, the Tar Heels have shown vulnerabilities, particularly in the fourth quarter — evident in a win over Stanford on Nov. 8 and the loss to Wake Forest last week.
Here are four players who will keep UNC’s defense up at night before the game:
QB Darian Mensah
Duke’s offense is powered by one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Darian Mensah. The Tulane transfer has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards — the fourth-most nationally — with 25 touchdowns (third in the country) and just four interceptions. He leads the ACC in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing efficiency.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mensah owns a 90.1 offensive grade. For comparison, North Carolina’s Drake Maye posted a 91.5 in 2022 and Sam Howell a 92.3 in 2020. UNC’s secondary must be ready — Mensah is lethal on deep throws, completing 24 of 64 passes of 20 or more yards for nearly 800 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception this season.
Slowing down Mensah will be UNC’s top priority Saturday.
RB Nate Sheppard
Freshman Nate Sheppard is one of the ACC’s best running backs. He has rushed for 700 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 157 yards and a score.
Sheppard has forced 31 missed tackles (compared to UNC’s running back room total of 32), has 24 runs of 10 yards or longer and eight of 15 or more. His 89.6 run grade from PFF is just shy of former UNC All-American Omarion Hampton’s program-best 90.7 set last season.
WR Cooper Barkate
Call Barkate a smart young man—he graduated from Harvard in May 2025 with a degree in economics and is currently pursuing a master’s in management studies from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business. He’s also something else: one heck of a football player.
The Harvard transfer paces the Blue Devils with 53 catches for 869 yards and six touchdowns. He’s moved the chains 40 times, boasts a 67.9% catch rate and has hauled in nine of his 16 contested targets — not just productive, but clutch when it counts.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE! Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!