Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman Names UNC in Top 4

As the college football transfer portal window continues to slow down, the 2027 recruiting cycle begins to heat up, with coaching staffs across the country shifting their focus to the high school recruiting trail.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have already made progress with several elite prospects in the 2027 class, including a four-star defensive lineman who recently named the Tar Heels one of his final four schools.

UNC Named Finalist For Four-Star Defensive Lineman

On Jan. 13, Rivals reported on X that Joseph Buchanan, a four-star defensive lineman from the McDonogh School in Baltimore, Maryland, had named North Carolina among his final four schools, along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Indiana, and had set his commitment date for Feb. 15.

Buchanan had named North Carolina as one of his top six schools in early December, and the Tar Heels remain in the running for the four-star defensive lineman now that he’s down to four schools.

Shortly after naming his top four and announcing his commitment date, Buchanan spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons about each program.

When discussing the Tar Heels, Buchanan explained that North Carolina has been a dream school for him since he was a kid. He also cited defensive line coach Bob Diaco and assistant director of player personnel Andrew Blaylock as key reasons why he’s considering UNC.

“UNC was a childhood dream school for me," Buchanan said. "Coach Diaco has turned the DL room around. They play hard and pressure the quarterback. Coach Blaylock has been great at maintaining consistent communication too.”

Buchanan would be a massive addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 158 overall player in the country, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 prospect from Maryland.

Regarding what he’s looking for in a school, Buchanan told Simmons that he wants to choose a program that will provide him with a platform and allow him to make an impact both on and off the field.

“For me, it’s about where I’ll have the most impact,” Buchanan told Simmons. “Football culture is big for me. I want to go somewhere I have a platform — a place where I can reach youth and be part of a family. As much as development matters, the fit off the field is really big for me too.”

Beating out Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Indiana for Buchanan will not be easy for UNC, as all three schools are home to some of the top college football programs in the country.

Still, the four-star defensive lineman remains highly interested in the Tar Heels. If Belichick and his staff can make a strong push for him over the next month, UNC should be well-positioned to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

