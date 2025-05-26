First-Year UNC Football Staff Lands Former Four-Star Prep From Raleigh
Two-year Tennessee jumbo wideout Nathan Leacock transferred to Purdue in January but reentered the portal in late April. And on Sunday night, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound rising redshirt sophomore announced his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
Leacock was a four-star prospect at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C., finishing at No. 76 overall and No. 13 among wide receivers on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
As a coveted prep, he considered the Tar Heels in his high-profile recruitment, even visiting then-head coach Mack Brown's Tar Heels just a few days before committing to the Volunteers in June 2022.
The three-star transfer talent, now checking in at No. 738 overall and No. 135 at his position in the transfer portal, will arrive in Chapel Hill with only six college appearances under his belt. Across those outings, Nathan Leacock has recorded just one reception, a 13-yarder in Tennessee's season-opening 69-3 blowout over Chattanooga last August.
His addition to what is now a 41-deep UNC football transfer haul strengthens Bill Belichick & Co.'s top-10 portal status, as the Tar Heels remain at No. 9 nationally this cycle, per 247Sports.
