Four-Star 2027 Safety Commits to North Carolina

Over the past month, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been very active on the 2027 recruiting trail, making significant progress with several of the nation's top prospects, with many naming the Tar Heels as finalists in their recruitment.

On Tuesday, the Tar Heels' recruiting efforts finally paid off as a four-star safety and top 200 prospect in the 2027 class announced his commitment to North Carolina.

UNC Lands 2027 Four-Star Safety

On Dec. 16, Rivals reported on X that Marquis Bryant, a four-star safety from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina, had committed to UNC.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2027 4-star safety Marquis Bryant has committed to North Carolina🐏



The Tar Heels had been recruiting Bryant for over a year, first offering him in 2024. In November, the four-star safety announced that his decision was down to 12 schools, naming North Carolina alongside Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, NC State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

After spending the fall reviewing his options and taking visits with several programs, Bryant ultimately committed to the Tar Heels. He's a fantastic addition to their 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 169 overall player in the country, the No. 17 safety, and the No. 8 prospect from North Carolina.

Shortly after committing to UNC, Bryant spoke with Rivals' Chad Simmons about the Tar Heels. He explained that the relationship he and his family had with the Tar Heels staff, the ability to stay in his home state, and the opportunity to be developed by Belichick all played key roles in his decision.

“What ended up putting North Carolina on top for me was the relationships I have with the staff,” Bryant told Simmons. “How they treat me and my family is great. The development under Belichick and the staff was a big factor. Staying home was big too. You have to love who loves you, and I know UNC loves me.”

Bryant also told Simmons that he believes Belichick is creating a dynasty at North Carolina and that Chapel Hill will become a direct pipeline to the NFL.

“Belichick is building a dynasty at North Carolina,” Bryant explained to Simmons. “Chapel Hill will be a portal to the NFL. He has a great plan, a great staff, and they will be about developing players. Coach Belichick is a laid-back guy, but he is all about business. He wants North Carolina to win.”

The four-star safety becomes North Carolina's second 2027 commit, joining three-star wide receiver Skylar Robinson. It's still too early to tell how the Tar Heels will fare in the 2027 cycle, but it's safe to say they're off to a hot start.

