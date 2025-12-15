Elite 2027 Linebacker Includes UNC in Top 8

While the 2026 recruiting cycle is still winding down, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have already started to make significant progress with several top prospects in the 2027 class.

One of those prospects is a four-star linebacker who recently named the Tar Heels as one of his final eight schools, positioning UNC as a serious contender to land one of the top defensive players in the country.

UNC Makes Four-Star Linebacker’s Top 8

On Dec. 13, Kenneth Simon II, a four-star linebacker from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced his final eight schools , naming North Carolina alongside Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

North Carolina has been pursuing Simon for several months, initially extending an offer to him in April. He’s one of the top recruits in the 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 252 overall player in the country, the No. 15 linebacker, and the No. 10 prospect out of Tennessee.

Although Simon is mainly listed as a linebacker, some recruiting sites have projected him to play safety at the next level, due to his 6’2” 200-pound frame and elite athletic ability.

Simon is one of several 2027 prospects to name North Carolina as a finalist in his recruitment over the past few weeks, joining players like four-star California defensive lineman Jon Ioane and four-star safety Marquis Bryant .

While North Carolina has made Simon’s top eight, the Tar Heels are currently behind in his recruitment. According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons , Tennessee and Alabama have become the leading contenders to land the four-star linebacker, as he’s taken several unofficial visits with both programs.

Beating two prominent SEC programs for Simon won’t be an easy task for Belichick and his staff. Still, if the Tar Heels can get him on campus this spring or summer for an official visit, they could boost their standing with the young linebacker.

According to Simmons, Simon is expected to further narrow down his list in the coming months before scheduling his official visits. If the Tar Heels make that cut, their chances of landing him will improve significantly.

Simon is reportedly planning to commit at some point this summer, so North Carolina has the next few months to keep pursuing him. Time will tell if the Tar Heels can land him, but having his top eight offers at least gives them a fighting chance.

