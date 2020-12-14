UNC Moves Up Two Spots in Class of 2021 Recruiting Rankings

With two days remaining until the start of the class of 2021 early signing period, the University of North Carolina’s recruiting class has moved up two spots in the Sports Illustrated All-American class rankings.

The Tar Heels’ 2021 class is now No. 13 in the nation, up two spots from the last SIAA rankings. The Tar Heels are ranked fourth in the ACC, behind No. 4 Clemson, No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 11 Miami. The Irish moved up four spots, while Clemson and Miami were unchanged.

The Tar Heels moved past USC, who remained at No. 14, Auburn, who fell from 13 to 20, and Tennessee, who dropped from 12 to 21. Carolina was also passed by Texas A&M, who jumped from 16 to 12.

SI All-American explained the jump in the rankings for the Tar Heels, saying, “UNC is fresh off of a statement blowout of Miami on the field and Mack Brown has been getting the job done in recruiting near home. The Tar Heels currently hold 17 pledges, with the offensive class headliner being our No. 5 QB Drake Maye. The anchor on the defensive side of Brown’s 2021 class is none other than DE Keyshawn Silver, the No. 22 overall prospect in the SI99. North Carolina has focused on keeping in-state talent flowing to Chapel Hill, as 14 of its 18 commitments hail from the Tar Heel state, including December tight end addition Bryson Nesbit.”

UNC has 18 commitments in its 2021 class, including two members of the SI99.