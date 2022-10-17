Green, Downs lead UNC receivers on a huge night against Duke

Judging from the first play from scrimmage, UNC receivers were destined to dominate against Duke. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye opened the game with a 53-yard bomb to senior receiver Antoine Green — setting the stage of what was to come from the Tar Heels' receiving corps.

With 380 receiving yards spread over nine different targets, the Tar Heels' passing attack gave the Duke secondary trouble all night long in a 38-35 claiming of the Victory Bell. Green and junior receiver Josh Downs carried the heaviest loads and made crucial plays in the game-sealing drive.

Green made his impact with the deep ball. Including the 53-yard snag on the opening play, he had two catches for over 30 yards which both set up UNC scores. The second, a 35-yard catch late in the second quarter, was one of the most important plays of the game. The catch put the Tar Heels deep in Duke territory to score a touchdown and cut the lead from 11 to four just before halftime.

None of Green's four catches on the night held more weight than his last, however. With under a minute left in the game, a scrambling Maye found Green coming back to the front corner of the end zone for a touchdown. He successfully worked the sideline and stayed inbounds before the reception, which ultimately sealed the game for UNC.

Green finished the night with 112 yards.

Downs came alive in the second half after a relatively quiet first two quarters. His 38-yard reception over the top of a Duke defender in the third put UNC at the one, setting up sophomore running back Elijah Green's first touchdown of the season.

That score put the Tar Heels back on top after trailing 21-17. Downs did it again the very next drive with a 31-yarder, setting up Green for another rushing touchdown to extend the lead. His game-defining moment came in the final touchdown drive when he got separation to the outside and gained 11 yards to convert the biggest fourth down of the night.

Downs came away with a total of nine receptions for 126 yards.

Other receivers made impactful contributions, including sophomore J.J. Jones with 2 receptions for 49 yards and graduate tight end Kamari Morales who scored the first UNC touchdown.

The passing game has been the Tar Heels' strength all season, and tonight, it saved them from a damaging loss to the Blue Devils. After some late-game heroics from its top receivers, UNC remains on top of the ACC Coastal (3-0), and conference championship dreams stay alive as the team heads into a bye week.