Will Javonte Williams Be Better than Travis Etienne?

North Carolina’s Javonte Williams was not the first running back selected in the NFL Draft, but oddsmakers like his chances of being better than a first-round pick, at least for his rookie year.

Oddsmakers at the site BetOnline released prop bet lines for players selected in last week’s NFL Draft, and Williams matches up well with another ACC product.

Travis Etienne of Clemson was taken by the Jaguars with the 25th pick in the first round. He was the second running back selected, behind Alabama’s Najee Harris. He went 10 picks before Williams, who was taken 35th overall, with the third pick of the second round by the Denver Broncos.

Despite the one-round difference in draft pedigree, however, BetOnline has Williams as the favorite to rush for more yards than Etienne this season and to score more touchdowns.

More Rushing Yards in the 2021 Regular Season

Travis Etienne +110 (11/10)

Javonte Williams -150 (2/3)

More TD’s in the 2021 Regular Season

Travis Etienne EVEN (1/1)

Javonte Williams -140 (5/7)

Williams is also on the board in the betting on NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

At 25-to-1 odds on winning the award, he’s even with Etienne and a better bet than first rounders Kadarius Toney and Rashod Bateman

NFL Rookie Awards Odds

2021-22 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trevor Lawrence 7/2

Justin Fields 11/2

Trey Lance 13/2

Mac Jones 8/1

Ja'Marr Chase 9/1

Zach Wilson 10/1

DeVonta Smith 12/1

Kyle Pitts 12/1

Davis Mills 16/1

Jaylen Waddle 16/1

Najee Harris 16/1

Javonte Williams 25/1

Travis Etienne 25/1

Elijah Moore 40/1

Kadarius Toney 40/1

Kyle Trask 40/1

Rashod Bateman 40/1

Rondale Moore 40/1

Terrace Marshall Jr 40/1

Kellen Mond 50/1

Trey Sermon 50/1