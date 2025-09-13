GAME THREAD: North Carolina vs. Richmond
North Carolina will take on Richmond in its second home game of the season.
North Carolina (1-1) defeated Charlotte 20-3 last week. Quarterback Gio Lopez went 17 of 25 for 155 yards and a touchdown while adding 40 rushing yards. Freshman running back Demon June led the Tar Heels with nine carries for 52 yards in his collegiate debut. Chris Culliver finished with three catches for 74 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown from Lopez on the opening drive.
This is Richmond's third straight road trip as the Spiders lost 21-14 to No. 10 Lehigh in Week 1 and beat Wofford 14-10 last week. Richmond (1-1) will be entering its first season in the Patriot League as a football-only member after being a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) since 2007.
