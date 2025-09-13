All Tar Heels

GAME THREAD: North Carolina vs. Richmond

The Tar Heels looks to get over the .500 mark with a win over the Spiders.

Grant Chachere

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina will take on Richmond in its second home game of the season.

North Carolina (1-1) defeated Charlotte 20-3 last week. Quarterback Gio Lopez went 17 of 25 for 155 yards and a touchdown while adding 40 rushing yards. Freshman running back Demon June led the Tar Heels with nine carries for 52 yards in his collegiate debut. Chris Culliver finished with three catches for 74 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown from Lopez on the opening drive.

This is Richmond's third straight road trip as the Spiders lost 21-14 to No. 10 Lehigh in Week 1 and beat Wofford 14-10 last week. Richmond (1-1) will be entering its first season in the Patriot League as a football-only member after being a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) since 2007.

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.