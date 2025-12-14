2026 Recruits Who Could Make Immediate Impact for North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 recruitment class was surprisingly one of the best, ranking 12th in the country. After finishing with a 4-8 record and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, the Tar Heels needed something uplifting to give them hope for 2026.

On the other hand, the transfer portal has not been kind to North Carolina, as it has lost over a dozen players entering the portal. Because of that, the incoming freshmen in this recruit class have an opportunity to make an immediate impact next season.

Here are a couple of incoming recruits who can earn playing time right away, while supplying the Tar Heels with strong production.

Keeyun Chapman

Dec 5, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Jackson's Keeyun Chapman (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Anniston at Protective Life Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chapman was the No. 10 wide receiver in the 2026 class, showing off an elite ability to create yards after the catch. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wideout should enter next season as the clear WR2 behind Jordan Shipp, who appears to be committed to North Carolina's long-term project.

With Kobe Paysour graduating and a couple of wide receivers departing in the transfer portal, Chapman has an immense opportunity to elevate an offense that was quite pedestrian in 2025.

Do not be surprised if Shipp and Chapman each surpass 800 receiving yards with upgrades at quarterback, and potentially at play-caller, with Freddie Kitchens being relieved of his duties on Friday.

Travis Burgess

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This one has the most variance as Burgess will have to compete for the starting quarterback job against Gio Lopez and Bryce Baker. However, Bill Belichick and Michael Lombardi recruited Burgess, while they signed Lopez in the transfer portal last offseason, and inherited Baker from the previous regime.

This coaching staff and front office want the freshman quarterback to take over the starting role. Burgess is a four-star recruit that possess elite upside at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds.

Burgess did struggle with injuries during his senior season in 2025, but he should be able to separate himself from the other signal callers at some point during camp.

Kenton Dopson III

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) runs with the ball guarded by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

No unit suffered more departures in the transfer portal than the defensive inside of the ball for the Tar Heels. North Carolina lost several players in the secondary opening, the door for the No. 14 cornerback recruit to carve out a significant role for himself in 2026.

Dopson III was sought after by multiple programs, including Penn State and Texas, highlighting how highly he is viewed across the country.

It was a major addition for Belichick's defense, and the 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback should be a perfect fit as a slot cornerback for the Tar Heels next season.

