Grading North Carolina's Starting Lineup Against USC Upstate

Over the weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the USC Upstate Spartans 80-62 at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was a perplexing performance, as the Tar Heels struggled to put away an inferior USC Upstate team that is driven by three undersized guards.

For a team with North Carolina's size and ability to dominate opponents with physicality and defense , none of that was on full display against the Spartans. USC Upstate had the edge in offensive rebounding (9-7), which led to 10 second-chance points.

Nevertheless, North Carolina did end up leaving Saturday with a win, which is the most important stat at the conclusion of every game. With that being said, here is how the starting lineup performed against the Spartans.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a sluggish three-game stretch, Wilson has bounced back with two impressive and efficient performances. After shooting 7-of-12 against Georgetown a little over a week ago, the freshman forward went 6-of-7 from the field , including making his lone three-point attempt from the top of the key.

The only blemish in his performance was struggling from the free-throw line. Wilson went 7-of-13 from the free-throw line, missing the most free-throw attempts on the team.

Grade: A

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as USC Upstate Spartans forward Jafeth Martinez (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar was well on his way to another double-doubler performance, finishing the first half with 10 points and eight rebounds. The Arizona transfer rested extensive minutes during the second half, which prevented him from recording a double-double.

It is not the end of the world, and it should not be held against Veesaar, who was utterly dominant and virtually unstoppable in the first half.

Grade: A

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles as USC Upstate Spartans guard Mason Bendinger (9) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This was Bogavac's best performance of the season, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. Efficiency has been a problem for the 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard all season, but on Saturday, that was not the case.

North Carolina will need that level of production and efficiency if it wants to develop into a serious national title contender.

Grade: B+

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson continues to be a complete non-factor on offense this season, and that was the case on Saturday. The former Alabama forward brings value on defense, but that is about it.

Grade: C-

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) with the ball as USC Upstate Spartans guard Tyler Smith (0) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One week after jumpstarting the Tar Heels in their 20-point win over Georgetown, Evans reverted to his offensive woes. The former Colorado State guard went 1-of-5 from the field, and once again, ceded minutes to Derek Dixon and Jonathan Powell.

When Trimble returns, Evans is in major danger of losing his spot in the starting lineup.

Grade: C-

