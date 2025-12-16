Grading North Carolina's Starting Lineup Against USC Upstate
Over the weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the USC Upstate Spartans 80-62 at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was a perplexing performance, as the Tar Heels struggled to put away an inferior USC Upstate team that is driven by three undersized guards.
For a team with North Carolina's size and ability to dominate opponents with physicality and defense, none of that was on full display against the Spartans. USC Upstate had the edge in offensive rebounding (9-7), which led to 10 second-chance points.
Nevertheless, North Carolina did end up leaving Saturday with a win, which is the most important stat at the conclusion of every game. With that being said, here is how the starting lineup performed against the Spartans.
Caleb Wilson
Stat line: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks
After a sluggish three-game stretch, Wilson has bounced back with two impressive and efficient performances. After shooting 7-of-12 against Georgetown a little over a week ago, the freshman forward went 6-of-7 from the field, including making his lone three-point attempt from the top of the key.
The only blemish in his performance was struggling from the free-throw line. Wilson went 7-of-13 from the free-throw line, missing the most free-throw attempts on the team.
Grade: A
Henri Veesaar
Stat line: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals
Veesaar was well on his way to another double-doubler performance, finishing the first half with 10 points and eight rebounds. The Arizona transfer rested extensive minutes during the second half, which prevented him from recording a double-double.
It is not the end of the world, and it should not be held against Veesaar, who was utterly dominant and virtually unstoppable in the first half.
Grade: A
Luka Bogavac
Stat line: 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists
This was Bogavac's best performance of the season, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. Efficiency has been a problem for the 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard all season, but on Saturday, that was not the case.
North Carolina will need that level of production and efficiency if it wants to develop into a serious national title contender.
Grade: B+
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line: 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist
Stevenson continues to be a complete non-factor on offense this season, and that was the case on Saturday. The former Alabama forward brings value on defense, but that is about it.
Grade: C-
Kyan Evans
Stat line: 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists
One week after jumpstarting the Tar Heels in their 20-point win over Georgetown, Evans reverted to his offensive woes. The former Colorado State guard went 1-of-5 from the field, and once again, ceded minutes to Derek Dixon and Jonathan Powell.
When Trimble returns, Evans is in major danger of losing his spot in the starting lineup.
Grade: C-
